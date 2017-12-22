East Alton Police were quickly on the scene of a robbery at Regions Bank in East Alton on Friday morning. (Photo by Steve Spencer).EAST ALTON - The Regions Bank in East Alton was confirmed by police to have been robbed by an unknown suspect Friday morning.

The suspect was described as a heavily disguised black male wearing sunglasses and a hoodie - the same description as the recent robberies of U.S. Bank in Alton on Washington and the Reliance Bank in Godfrey on Godfrey Road. It is not confirmed by police if the robberies are related at this time.

An Illinois State Police crime lab is currently en route to the Regions scene.

Detectives from Alton and Madison County Sheriff's Office have joined East Alton Police on the scene.

Scanner traffic described the getaway vehicle as a black Chrysler 300, and no K-9 units were on the scene, unlike the Reliance bank robbery, which the suspect reportedly fled on foot.

