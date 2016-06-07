WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police released information Tuesday afternoon that it had been investigating an infant’s death with the Child Death Investigation Task Force of Southern Illinois.

At 10:20 a.m. on Monday, June 6, the Wood River Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a 4-month-old female infant who was not breathing in the 2700 block of Windham Terrace in Wood River. The Wood River Police, Fire Rescue and Alton Memorial Ambulance were immediately dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, the infant was attended to by the emergency responders and transported to Alton Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The Wood River Police Department requested the Child Death Investigation Task Force of Southern Illinois to assist in the investigation of the infant’s death. Deputy Commander Detective Mike O’Neill of the Alton Police Department is in charge of the task force, which consists of several detectives from numerous departments.

The task force was called into this investigation due to the unknown reasons of why the infant died. Their purpose is to find answers for the family as well as the investigators involved in this case, the Wood River Police said in the release.

The cause and manner of death is yet to be determined pending further investigation and autopsy by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

