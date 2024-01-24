Police Chief Releases Info About Upcoming New Four-Way Stop At Alby Street and East 20th Street Intersection
ALTON - The Alton Police Department has released information that Alby Street and East 20th Street intersection will become a four-way stop area within 30 days.
The Alton Police released this information so the public will have ample notice of the intersection change.
Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said an exact date will be announced once determined.
"We understand there are mixed feelings on this decision," he said. "Alby Street at East 20th Street is the scene of frequent traffic accidents. In 2023, there were 21 traffic accidents at this intersection. Many of these accidents cause injury to those involved.
"Simply allowing this to continue without intervention efforts was not an acceptable solution. As such, Alton City Council members voted to moving to a four-way stop intersection with flashing stop signs as well as flashing warning signs prior to the intersection. These bright devices will hopefully draw attention and let drivers know the stop intersection is near."
Chief Ford said like all new things, this will take some getting used to and "eventually we will all think of a four-way stop as being what we know at that intersection."
"Change is not always popular but there’s nothing to say that other safety alternatives cannot be put in place should these efforts not produce the desired effects of less traffic accidents and injuries," he said.
The chief closed by saying: "As always, please drive responsibly. Obey all traffic laws and signage. There’s nothing more important than you arriving safely to your loved ones."
