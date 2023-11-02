MARYVILLE - Maryville Police Chief Tony Manley provided some follow-up information about an accident last week at Amberleigh Drive and Route 162 across from Anderson Hospital.

He confirmed a person was airlifted and there were significant injuries in the crash, but he didn’t know the current condition of the individuals.

He said one vehicle apparently came out of Amberleigh Drive and didn’t stop when they were struck by another vehicle on Illinois 162. He said there is a pretty hefty speed limit on Route 162, but he said it is not common for an abundance of accidents in that area.

However, he urged that after this serious incident, people need to make sure they exercise caution in that area.

