Alton, Ill. – The Mississippi River Water Trail Association will host a Poker Paddle fund raiser on September 20th, 2014! Attendees will float and paddle on a new five mile course from the Sherwood Access Area down a beautiful bluff-lined stretch of the Mississippi River to Hideaway Harbor near Portage Des Sioux, Mo. in Pool 26. Participants will pick up playing cards at specific points along the course, hoping to produce the best poker hand, and win a cash prize. This is a great opportunity to experience the Mississippi River Water Trail. Safety boaters from the St. Louis Canoe and Kayak Club plus search and rescue volunteers will be available to assist and give paddling instruction.

The basic entry fee is $25 if you have your own boat. Kayakers, canoers, stand up paddleboarders, beginners, seasoned boaters and teams of friends are encouraged to join the fun. If you don't have your own boat, canoes and kayaks are available from local outfitters. The basic entry fee covers your registration, ACA event insurance, lunch, and shuttle ticket. This is a fun alcohol free event. Participants must be at least 16 years old. All proceeds help support the Mississippi River Water Trail Association.

Registration opens at 10:00 a.m. at Sherwood Access Area across from Grafton, Ill. at #29 Sherwood Harbor Drive, Portage Des Sioux, Mo. and is accessible from the Grafton Ferry. A mandatory safety meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. and the paddle will begin immediately following the meeting. All poker hands have to be turned in by 2:30 p.m. at Hideaway Harbor. Poker hands will be judged and winners will be announced thereafter. The Mississippi River Water Trail Association shuttles will return all participants from Hideaway Harbor to Sherwood Access Area to retrieve their vehicles.

More information about the Poker Paddle event and the online registration can be found at www.greatriverwatertrail.org or by calling the National Great Rivers Museum at 618.462.6979.

