CARROLLTON - Carrollton quarterback Grant Pohlman ran for the game's first touchdown and passed for a second in the fourth, and it was enough for the Hawks to win a tight defensive battle over Greenfield Northwestern 14-6 in a Class 1A second-round game in the IHSA football playoffs Saturday afternoon at Carrollton's stadium.

Pohlman ran four yards for the opening touchdown with 2:27 left in the first quarter to give the Hawks the lead, and there was no more scoring until 8:38 left in regulation when Pohlman hit Gus Coonrod from 17 yards to give Carrollton a 14-0 lead.

Brady Pembrook completed a 20-yard pass to Dylan Pembrook with 6:01 left in regulation for the Tigers' only touchdown to cut the lead to 14-6, but there would be no further scoring as the Hawk defense clamped down and held Northwestern the rest of the way to get the win and advance to the quarterfinals.

Pohlman ran for 153 yards and his touchdown, while going 11-of-21 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown. Brady Pembrook was 14-of-21 passing for 143 yards, while Drake Stuart ran for 46 yards and Sam Walker added 37 yards on the ground.

Carrollton is now 10-1 and will play Athens, a 57-28 winner over Sesser-Valier, in the quarterfinals next weekend, with the site, date, and time to be announced on Monday afternoon at the IHSA office. The Tigers end their season 8-2.

