HARDIN-CALHOUN 66, NORTH GREENE 42: Damian Pohlman had 18 points Wednesday night as Hardin-Calhoun defeated North Greene 66-42 on the road Wednesday night.

The Warriors took a 38-16 lead at the half went on to run out winners on the night, taking their record to 13-5 overall, 5-2 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference.

Blake Booth had 14 points for the Warriors and Jared Brackett added 13 points; Easton Clark had nine points for Calhoun.

The Spartans were led by Jonah Hopper's 18 points.

The Warriors travel to Madison for a 6:15 p.m. Friday clash.

