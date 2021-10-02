CARROLLTON 34, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 16: Carrollton got a pair of touchdowns from Kyle Leonard and quarterback Grant Pohlman in going on to a big win over Northwestern at home.

Leonard scored on passes from 45 and 23 yards from Grant Pohlman, while Pohlman also scored twice, from 20 and one yard, in rushing for 140 yards to give the Hawks the win. Pohlman had 191 yards passing.

Harley Angel also scored from one yard out for Carrollton.

Carrollton dominated by a score of 21-0 at the half.

The Tigers' Brady Pembrook scored on a 16-yard run in the third quarter and tossed the 2-pointer to brother, Dylan Pembrook, to make it 21-8. Pohlman hit Leonard for a 23-yard score to increase the lead to 27-8. Brady Pembrook also hit Kohen Vetter for a 66-yard score, but Carrollton then came back with another touchdown - a 1-yard Pohlman run.

The Hawks are now 5-1, while the Tigers fell to 4-2. Carrollton is in the lead in the WIVC South with a perfect 4-0 mark.

