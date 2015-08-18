EDWARDSVILLE - A new Planet Fitness is locating in Edwardsville adjacent to the Eclipse Car Wash off Center Grove Road.

Motorists passing by have noticed considerable dirt being moved in recent days and now it is time for the next step. Poettker Construction has the contract to build the Planet Fitness. Cory Pritchard is the project manager for the Poettker Construction assignment.

The new Planet Fitness will be 31,000 square feet. Poettker Construction has obtained several of the area projects in recent months.

“We will have some stone columns or piers starting today and we hope to start digging on Thursday,” Pritchard said. “We may be starting with footings as early as Monday. We will also be doing utility work. The structure probably won’t start going up until September 14.”

Planet Fitness is an American franchise of fitness centers based in Newington, New Hampshire. Each gym features exercise equipment and fitness instructors to assist its members.

Its marketing phrase it is a “Judgement Free Zone” that caters to novice and casual gym users.

Planet Fitness has locations on Manchester Road, Grand Boulevard and Ritz Center in St. Louis, one in Fairview Heights and another in Overland, Mo.

Pritchard said Poettker plans to “hit the ground running” with the project with a hope to have it finished by the first of 2016.

