GLEN CARBON - Construction in Glen Carbon’s Orchard Town Center shopping complex continues as the new Plaza Tire Service and Olive Garden take shape.

On Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, workers were putting the finishing touches on the glass windows at Plaza Tire Service. This business specializes in drive-up tire changes but offers several other maintenance services like oil changes, battery installations and more. The business is set to open on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Glen Carbon.

Across the street, Olive Garden has been under construction for several months now. In June 2023, the company announced that the restaurant would open in October 2023. But a storm in late June knocked over a main exterior wall, which pushed back the construction timeline as workers rebuilt the structure.

On Friday, workers were busy smoothing down gravel to prepare the space for the asphalt parking lot. The building’s exterior now has the signature Olive Garden branding. While a new opening date has not been announced by Olive Garden and Friday’s workers could not confirm a date, they agreed it was getting closer.

This is a developing story. RiverBender.com will post more information as it becomes available.

