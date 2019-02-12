ALTON - Mark Dunn is a popular American playwright who reached out to Alton Little Theater with a new unpublished script before he even knew that the Theater group had already chosen his most popular script, HAPPILY EVER AFTER (a Wedding Comedy), to be produced in September 2019.

It is a fairly common practice for authors these days to target their marketing to groups well-established with the AACT ( American Association of Community Theaters) and Mark apparently had checked out the ALT Website and history of productions and figured that his style and subject matter might be a winning combination. And he was right! Dunn and Director Gail Drillinger decided to produce THE GLITTER GIRLS March 1st through 10th at the Showplace as a pre-publication debut ---and the Board of Directors at ALT are thrilled to welcome TWO Dunn productions to the Showplace just six months apart!

Dunn is a playwright who writes almost exclusively for Community Theaters and relies heavily on his own "southern" background and appreciation for the storytelling abilities of female actresses....He says, " I admire women who let loose, tell you what it is, and tell you what they want with a tissue-thin overlay of polite civility". Actresses Tiffani Bowen, Missy Chapman, Laura Greco, Kim Hillman, Diana Kay, Pat Kulish and Kathleen Reimer take on the delectable roles on THE Glitter Girls - a long established group of friends who are joined by the male characters (once removed from the inner circle) of Kelly Hougland, Shea Maples and Nick Trapp. The play is likened to "Steel Magnolias" meets "Survivor" and Director Drillinger promises no lack of shenanigans and plot twists aplenty in the tradition of classic Kaufman & Hart style.

Article continues after sponsor message

Indeed, although hailing from the University of Texas, Dunn spent most of his on-time job at the New York City Library studying the various genres of plays and decidedly favored the accessibility and sensibilities of plays he saw taking center stage at leading Community Theaters across the country. Alton Little Theater now proudly stands in a group of about thirty theaters (mostly east-coast) who have celebrated their 85th Anniversaries or more with full intention to see 100 years of continuous production with support from their respective communities!

And Drillinger and her fellow directors Kevin Frakes, Lee Cox and Brant McCance recognize that "ladies" come out to audition and often represent three-fourths of the "acting pool" ---so while the Theater is purposely looking at some scripts like INHERIT THE WIND with a "huge" male cast, they recognize the necessity of utilizing the talent that comes through the door. And GLITTER GIRLS just happens to have some DELIGHTFUL "characters" living in Hickman Hill (an ineluctable Atlanta suburban sprawl) described as " Mayberry on the outside and Peyton Place on the inside" The production is set on the back porch and yard of Trudy Tromaine's home, Trudy being the richest and most illustrious resident having made her hometown mark by creating "the Snood Capital of the World!"

It has been 17 years since ALT created a "yard" play and Kevin Frakes and Lief Anderson and Lee Cox have gone "all out" to create the massive and colorful backyard with lots of "southern charm". Ethan Handel will be stage managing the MANY libations and canapes and props the cast indulges in and the cast is having a blast creating their own wardrobes (with a little help from their "Louisiana " cousin!)

THE GLITTER GIRLS will usher in some FUN with the March winds and also give theater lovers the first crack at Early-Bird Sale prices for Season Tickets for the 86th Season. "Nothing beats two hours of laughs" says Director Drillinger - "and this show should be a real hit with our audiences".

So don't miss your lucky SEVEN chances to see THE GLITTER GIRLS March 1st, 2nd, 3rd and March 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th! Call 618-462-3205 (Box Office) or go online: (www.altonlittletheater.org) Photo opportunities and Interviews can be arranged with the Director through the office (618-462-3205) and Pete Basola and Vernon Hamel will be taking Production photos for Distribution the last week of February.

