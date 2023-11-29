WOOD RIVER - Sophomore Kaylynn Buttry has shown extraordinary talent on both offense and defense to date this season for the talented East Alton-Wood River High School girls basketball team. She is described by her head girls' coach Lyndsey Perez as "a playmaker" for her squad.

Kaylynn is not only solid on the hardwoods, but also plays additional sports in tennis and softball. She is an exceptional student and has made all A's in her classes at East Alton-Wood River High School.

Perez said the following about the 5-foot-9 sophomore player: "Kaylynn has emerged as one of the leaders of this team in only her sophomore season. She is extremely quick and has a high basketball IQ. She finds gaps in defenses and makes them pay. Kaylynn brings her height and length to the floor and has bought into position-less basketball.

"She knows our team goals and is determined to do all she can to help us reach them. Not only is she a competitor, but she often is our comic relief. Her personality off the court adds an element of fun and helps build our culture."

Kaylynn Buttry is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

Kaylynn said her father has had a large influence on her as an athlete: "He told me a lot of things when I was little that still go through my head while playing any of my sports. He was and still is a big part of my motivation."

The Oilers player said she believes her best attributes are her hard work and constant mindset that she can always do better and that she wants to continually improve.

"I started playing basketball around 2015-2016 and it has been my favorite sport ever since," she said. "I play tennis and softball for East Alton Wood River as well. My sports help me express myself. The people I surround myself with never make me feel like I can’t be myself."

Kaylynn said she hopes to play basketball in college after her high school graduation.

"I’m not sure what college I want to go to, but I am thinking about attending the Academy of Pet Careers after college," she said.

Kaylynn is also an outfielder in softball and she plays both singles and doubles in tennis.

Coach Perez has high hopes for Kaylynn's future in an Oilers uniform.

"Kaylynn is just getting started but gets better every time she laces up her shoes," the coach said. "She’s an exciting player."

Again, congratulations to Kaylynn on her recognition as a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

