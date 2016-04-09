ALTON - In what will be a gathering as touching as any, high school hockey and tennis players, families and friends will gather for a prayer vigil for seriously injured Zack Hunter at East Alton Ice Arena at 9:15 this morning.

Hunter is a member of the Marquette Catholic boys’ tennis team and was a player on the Alton hockey team this past winter. Marquette Catholic Tennis Coach Mike Walters said it has been amazing how the other tennis teams, coaches, families and those in Hunter’s school have gathered together to help the family and to pray for Hunter. Hunter has been in a St. Louis hospital in a coma after an accident a little over a week ago in Jersey County.

He underwent surgery to relieve swelling pressure on his brain after the crash a week ago Friday in Jersey County.

Article continues after sponsor message

The public is invited to attend the prayer gathering and a large group is anticipated for the event.

Abram Henson, the Alton hockey coach, said it is a terrible thing that has happened, but he said it is amazing there have been T-shirts and donations put together to help the Hunter family.

“There have been prayers coming from St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton and I think the whole town and others throughout the area are coming together to try to help,” Henson said.

More like this:

Related Video: