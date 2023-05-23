CHICAGO – One player in Romeoville will be thanking their lucky stars when they realize they have won over $1 million after playing Saturday’s midday Lucky Day Lotto draw.

The winner matched all five numbers of 4-8-22-27-37 for the May 18 midday drawing to score a jackpot prize of $1,050,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Sunshine Food Mart #5 at 5369 S. Budler Road in Romeoville. For selling the winning ticket, Sunshine Food Mart will receive a bonus of $10,500, or one percent of the million-dollar prize amount.

In total, there were over 26,000 winning tickets sold in Saturday’s midday drawing, but there was only one new Lucky Day Lotto millionaire made that day.

This is the second million-dollar prize won this month and the sixth Illinois Lottery player this year to win a prize of a million dollars or more playing Lucky Day Lotto.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

