PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD — WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20, 2024 BASEBALL Staunton 15, Dupo 2 Edwardsville 12, Granite City 2 Mt. Vernon 10, Civic Memorial 1 Mascoutah 1, Belleville East 0 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 23, Cahokia 3 Piasa Southwestern 11, Marquette Catholic 1 Belleville West 10, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0 Valmeyer 11, Okawville 6 Alton 11. Jersey 9 New Athens 6, Carlyle 2 Freeburg 14, Trenton Wesclin 1 Jacksonville 10, Hardin Calhoun-Brussels 0 Greenfield Northwestern 9, Carlinville 1 SOFTBALL Edwardsville 12, Piasa Southwestern 7 Freeburg 9, Collinsville 3 Roxana 4, Civic Memorial 3 Belleville East 4, Highland 2 Hardin Calhoun 6, Alton 1 Pleasant Hill 14, Marquette Catholic 4 Columbia 11, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0 Waterloo 8, O'Fallon 6 Carlyle 14, New Athens 4 Jersey 18, Greenfield Northwestern 0 Staunton 11, Dupo 1 GIRLS SOCCER Civic Memorial 9, East Alton-Wood River 0 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 4, Roxana 1 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE AT PALM BEACH, FLA. St. Louis Cardinals 13. Washington Nationals 4 CACTUS LEAGUE AT MESA, ARIZ. Oakland Athletics 3, Chicago Cubs 1 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT --- THE FIRST FOUR AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON ARENA, DAYTON, OHIO MIDWEST REGIONAL (16) Grambling 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT) SOUTH REGIONAL (10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53 NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT --- THE FIRST FOUR REGIONAL 1 IN ALBANY, N.Y., AT COLONIAL LIFE ARENA, CHARLESTON, S.C. (16) Presbyterian College 49, (16) Sacred Heart University 42 REGIONAL 3 IN PORTLAND, ORE., AT CASSELL COLISEUM, BLACKSBURG, VA. (12) Vanderbilt 72, (12) Columbia 68