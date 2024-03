Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD --- WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2024 BASEBALL Roxana 8, St. Louis Home School Patriots 1 East Alton-Wood River 12, White Hall North Greene 6 Granite City 11, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 6 Centralia 5, Benton 0 Gillespie 6, Jersey 1 Marquette Catholic 3, Alton 1 (suspended after three-and-a-half innings, lightning. Game will be resumed at a later date) Staunton 9, Bunker Hill 7 SOFTBALL Highland 14, O'Fallon 4 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 8, Alton 2 (8 innings) Trento Wesclin 13, Greenville 11 Marquette Catholic 17, Greenfield Northwestern 9 GIRLS SOCCER Litchfield 4, Jersey 0 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE St. Louis Blues 3, Los Angeles Kings 1 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING Article continues after sponsor message GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE AT FT. MYERS, FLA. St, Louis Cardinals 1, Minnesota Twins 1 CACTUS LEAGUE AT GOODYEAR, ARIZ. Chicago Cubs 8, Cleveland Guardians 3 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS ATLANTIC 10 AT BARCLAYS CENTER, BROOKLYN, N, Y, SECOND ROUND Duquense 83, Saint Louis U. 73 (NOTE: Saint Louis U. head coach Travis Ford was fired immediately following the game, having reached the NCAA Tournament once in his eight years at the helm. The Billikens finished the season 13-20.) Saint Joseph's 64, George Mason 57 Virginia Commonwealth 69, Fordham 62 St. Bonaventure 75, LaSalle 73 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA, NASHVILLE, TENN. FIRST ROUND Georgia 64, Missouri 59 Arkansas 90, Vanderbilt 85 (OT) BIG TEN TOURNAMENT AT TARGET CENTER, MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. FIRST ROUND Maryland 65, Rutgers 51 Penn State 66, Michigan 57 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Luis, Steve Adler, Dr. Kathie Wuellner, and More!