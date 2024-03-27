Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Tuesday, March 26, 2024
BASEBALL
Triad 14, Ft. Zumwalt East 4
Belleville East 4, Cary-Grove 1
Jersey 10, Carlinville 0
Valmeyer 6. New Athens 1
St. Louis Home School Patriots 11, Marquette Catholic 3
Belleville West 4, Wheaton-Warrenville South 3
O'Fallon 3, DeSmet Jesuit 0
SOFTBALL
Edwardsville 12, Granite City 0
Belleville West 16, Collinsville 1
Columbia 17, East Alton-Wood River 3
Bunker Hill at Metro-East Lutheran --- postponed
Civic Memorial at Litchfield --- postponed
GIRLS SOCCER
Mascoutah 9, Jersey 0
O'Fallon 9, Alton 0
Belleville West 1, Collinsville 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
O'Fallon 26-25-25, Edwardsville 28-14-10
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Chicago Blackhawks 3, Calgary Flames 1
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING AT MESA, ARIZ.
St. Louis Cardinals 7, Chicago Cubs 2