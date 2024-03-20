Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD - TUESDAY, MARCH 19, 2024 BASEBALL DeSmet Jesuit 9, Edwardsville 5 Roxana 15, Staunton 1 Triad 7, Mt. Vernon 3 Piasa Southwestern 4, Jersey 3 Father McGivney Catholic 19, Metro-East Lutheran 1 Valmeyer 16, Cahokia 0 Breese Central 4, Civic Memorial 2 Belleville West 13, Quincy 3 Alton 11, Granite City 0 Belleville Althoff Catholic 8, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 3 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3, New Athens 2 O'Fallon 19, Waterloo 2 Campbell Hill Trico 2, Okawville 1 Bunker Hill 16, Springfield Lutheran 3 Concord Triopia 7, Hardin Calhoun-Brussels 6 Greenfield Northwestern 11, East Alton-Wood River 4 Highland 11, Freeburg 1 SOFTBALL Triad 17, Piasa Southwestern 7 Red Bud 10, Elkville Elverado 0 Freeburg 6, Marissa-Coulterville 0 Greenfield Northwestern 8, East Alton-Wood River 3 Civic Memorial 22, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3 Mascoutah 8, Trenton Wesclin 7 Columbia 15, Belleville West 5 Father McGivney Catholic 13, Metro-East Lutheran 12 Hardin Calhoun-Brussels 10, Concord Triopia 0 GIRLS SOCCER Edwardsville 2, Collinsville 0 Jersey 8, Metro-East Lutheran 1 Highland 2, Staunton 1 Article continues after sponsor message Waterloo 5, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0 Columbia 2, Marquette Catholic 0 Granite City 5, Belleville West 0 BOYS TENNIS Edwardsville 9, Alton 0 BOYS VOLLEYBALL St. John Vianney Catholic 22-29-25, Edwardsville 25-27-14 Saxony Lutheran (Jackson, Mo.) 25-25, Collinsville 17-15 Belleville East 25-25, Granite City 10-8 Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Maryville Christian 20-23 Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 7-15 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Colorado Avalanche 4, St. Louis Blues 3 Los Angeles Kings 6, Chicago Blackhawks 2 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE IN JUPITER, FLA. St, Louis Cardinals 11, Miami Marlins 10 CACTUS LEAGUE IN MESA, ARIZ. Arizona Diamondbacks 4, Chicago Cubs 1 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT --- THE FIRST FOUR AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON ARENA, DAYTON, OHIO WEST REGIONAL (16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68 MIDWEST REGIONAL (10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip