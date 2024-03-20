Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Tuesday, March 19, 2024
PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD - TUESDAY, MARCH 19, 2024
BASEBALL
DeSmet Jesuit 9, Edwardsville 5
Roxana 15, Staunton 1
Triad 7, Mt. Vernon 3
Piasa Southwestern 4, Jersey 3
Father McGivney Catholic 19, Metro-East Lutheran 1
Valmeyer 16, Cahokia 0
Breese Central 4, Civic Memorial 2
Belleville West 13, Quincy 3
Alton 11, Granite City 0
Belleville Althoff Catholic 8, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 3
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3, New Athens 2
O'Fallon 19, Waterloo 2
Campbell Hill Trico 2, Okawville 1
Bunker Hill 16, Springfield Lutheran 3
Concord Triopia 7, Hardin Calhoun-Brussels 6
Greenfield Northwestern 11, East Alton-Wood River 4
Highland 11, Freeburg 1
SOFTBALL
Triad 17, Piasa Southwestern 7
Red Bud 10, Elkville Elverado 0
Freeburg 6, Marissa-Coulterville 0
Greenfield Northwestern 8, East Alton-Wood River 3
Civic Memorial 22, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3
Mascoutah 8, Trenton Wesclin 7
Columbia 15, Belleville West 5
Father McGivney Catholic 13, Metro-East Lutheran 12
Hardin Calhoun-Brussels 10, Concord Triopia 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Edwardsville 2, Collinsville 0
Jersey 8, Metro-East Lutheran 1
Highland 2, Staunton 1
Waterloo 5, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0
Columbia 2, Marquette Catholic 0
Granite City 5, Belleville West 0
BOYS TENNIS
Edwardsville 9, Alton 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John Vianney Catholic 22-29-25, Edwardsville 25-27-14
Saxony Lutheran (Jackson, Mo.) 25-25, Collinsville 17-15
Belleville East 25-25, Granite City 10-8
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Maryville Christian 20-23
Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 7-15
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Colorado Avalanche 4, St. Louis Blues 3
Los Angeles Kings 6, Chicago Blackhawks 2
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING
GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE IN JUPITER, FLA.
St, Louis Cardinals 11, Miami Marlins 10
CACTUS LEAGUE IN MESA, ARIZ.
Arizona Diamondbacks 4, Chicago Cubs 1
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT --- THE FIRST FOUR AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON ARENA, DAYTON, OHIO
WEST REGIONAL
(16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68
MIDWEST REGIONAL
(10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42
