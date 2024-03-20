PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD - TUESDAY, MARCH 19, 2024

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

BASEBALL

DeSmet Jesuit 9, Edwardsville 5

Roxana 15, Staunton 1

Triad 7, Mt. Vernon 3

Piasa Southwestern 4, Jersey 3

Father McGivney Catholic 19, Metro-East Lutheran 1

Valmeyer 16, Cahokia 0

Breese Central 4, Civic Memorial 2

Belleville West 13, Quincy 3

Alton 11, Granite City 0

Belleville Althoff Catholic 8, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 3

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3, New Athens 2

O'Fallon 19, Waterloo 2

Campbell Hill Trico 2, Okawville 1

Bunker Hill 16, Springfield Lutheran 3

Concord Triopia 7, Hardin Calhoun-Brussels 6

Greenfield Northwestern 11, East Alton-Wood River 4

Highland 11, Freeburg 1

SOFTBALL

Triad 17, Piasa Southwestern 7

Red Bud 10, Elkville Elverado 0

Freeburg 6, Marissa-Coulterville 0

Greenfield Northwestern 8, East Alton-Wood River 3

Civic Memorial 22, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3

Mascoutah 8, Trenton Wesclin 7

Columbia 15, Belleville West 5

Father McGivney Catholic 13, Metro-East Lutheran 12

Hardin Calhoun-Brussels 10, Concord Triopia 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Edwardsville 2, Collinsville 0

Jersey 8, Metro-East Lutheran 1

Highland 2, Staunton 1

Article continues after sponsor message

Waterloo 5, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0

Columbia 2, Marquette Catholic 0

Granite City 5, Belleville West 0

BOYS TENNIS

Edwardsville 9, Alton 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

St. John Vianney Catholic 22-29-25, Edwardsville 25-27-14

Saxony Lutheran (Jackson, Mo.) 25-25, Collinsville 17-15

Belleville East 25-25, Granite City 10-8

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Maryville Christian 20-23

Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 7-15

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Colorado Avalanche 4, St. Louis Blues 3

Los Angeles Kings 6, Chicago Blackhawks 2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE IN JUPITER, FLA.

St, Louis Cardinals 11, Miami Marlins 10

CACTUS LEAGUE IN MESA, ARIZ.

Arizona Diamondbacks 4, Chicago Cubs 1

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT --- THE FIRST FOUR AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON ARENA, DAYTON, OHIO

WEST REGIONAL

(16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68

MIDWEST REGIONAL

(10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42

More like this:

4 days ago - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Friday, March 15, 2024

2 days ago - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Saturday, March 16, 2024

Jan 31, 2024 - Tuesday, Jan. 30 Sports Round-Up: Tillman Hits Career High In Tigers Win, Marquette Boys Top MELHS, Calhoun Also Wins

Yesterday - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, March 18, 2024

Jan 24, 2024 - Tuesday, Jan. 23 Basketball Round-Up: Gillespie Tops EA-WR, Griffins Boys Win, Gilmore Has 33 Points For Kahoks

 