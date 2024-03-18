Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Saturday, March 16, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD - SATURDAY, MARCH 16, 2024 BASEBALL Edwardsville 5, Winnetka New Trier 3 Washington 10, Salem 0 Alton 13, Bradley Bourbonnais 8 Chatham Glenwood 8, Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 2 Joliet Catholic Academy 8, Triad 7 Plainfield North 5, Moline 4 Jersey 9, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0 Carlyle 3, Altamont 2 Father McGivney Catholic 5, Lisle Benet Academy Catholic 1 Oak Park-River Forest 7, Collinsville 4 Lockport Township 7, Normal Community West 2 Sparta 4, New Athens 2 Marquette Catholic 3, Hillsboro 2 Roxana 11, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1 Monticello 7, Waterloo 2 Mt. Vernon 10, Dunlap 9 Dunlap 6, Civic Memorial 2 Columbia 4, Harrisburg 0 Salem 16, Galesburg 7 Normal Community 11, Moline 1 Joliet West 10, O'Fallon 9 Belleville Althoff Catholic 2, Teutopolis 1 Freeburg 6, Morris 5 Sparta 6, New Athens 4 Jersey 13, Roxana 10 Waterloo 17, Murhphysboro 6 Washington 17, Bradley Bourbonnais 7 Normal Community 2, Belleville East 0 Breese Central 13, Harrisburg 1 Joliet West 5, Belleville East 1 Civic Memorial 8, Teutopolis 7 Triad 14, Oak Forest 8 Valmeyer 4, Varna Midland 1 Rochester 6, Galesburg 5 Norridge Ridgewood 11, Valmeyer 3 Pawnee 10, Bunker Hill 0 Litchfield 12, Carrollton 0 Pittsfield 10, Staunton 0 Havana 10, Staunton 7 SOFTBALL Article continues after sponsor message DuQuoin 8, Marissa-Coulterville 6 Freeburg 6, Triad 0 Freeburg 10, O'Fallon 6 Hillsboro 9, Granite City 1 Marshall County (Benton, Ky.) 3, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1 Triad 21, O'Fallon 1 New Athens 18, Sparta 2 Chatham Glenwood 11, Belleville West 0 Trenton Wesclin 12, Hillsboro 2 Trenton Wesclin 11, Granite City 1 McCracken County (Paducah, Ky.) 11, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 2 Roxana 11, Mascoutah 6 Carlinville 7, Bloomington Central Catholic 2 GIRLS SOCCER Naperville Central 2, Granite City 0 Father McGivney Catholic 4, Alton 2 Trenton Wesclin 8, Piasa Southwestern 2 Columbia 5, Collinsville 0 O'Fallon 3, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0 Marquette Catholic 4, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1 Mascoutah 2, Murphysboro 0 Roxana 2, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE St.Louis Blues 3, Minnesota Wild 2 (shootout: STL 2, MIN 1 -- four rounds) MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER St. Louis City SC 3, Los Angeles Galaxy 3 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE AT PALM BEACH, FLA. St. Louis Cardinals 8, Washington Nationals 5 CACTUS LEAGUE AT MESA, ARIZ. Chicago Cubs 7, Kansas City Royals 6 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL --- CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE AT BARCLAYS CENTER, BROOKLYN, N.Y. SEMIFINALS Virginia Commonwealth 66, Saint Joseph's 60 Duquesne 70, St. Bonaventure 60 BIG TEN CONFERENCE AT TARGET CENTER, MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. SEMIFINALS Wisconsin 76, Purdue 73 (OT) Illinois 98, Nebraska 87 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA, NASHVILLE, TENN. SEMIFINALS Auburn 73, Mississippi State 66 Florida 95, Texas A&M 90 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip