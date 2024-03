Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Friday, March 15, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD --- FRIDAY, MARCH 15, 2024 BASEBALL Oswego 7, St. Joseph-Ogden 5 Columbia 8, Oswego 7 Moline 7, Oak Park-River Forest 3 Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 9, O'Fallon 4 Joliet Catholic Academy 9, Chatham Glenwood 3 Lockport Township 8, Alton 6 Joliet West 6, Belleville East 1 Father McGivney Catholic 12, Louisville North Clay 2 Plainfield North 7, Belleville West 3 Mascoutah 8, Moline 6 Triad 11, Normal Community West 1 Granite City 3, Roxana 0 Piasa Southwestern 6, Greenfield Northwestern 0 Dupo 10, Rivers Of Life Christian (Granite City) 0 Gillespie 3, Carrollton 0 Lisle Benet Academy Catholic 10, Washington 8 Joliet Catholic Academy 6, Edwardsville 0 Edwardsville 1, Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 0 (completion of suspended game) Lockport Township 10, Mt. Vernon 0 Winnetka New Trier 9, Collinsville 5 Effingham St. Anthony Catholic 8, Belleville Althoff Catholic 8 Belleville East 11, Westminster Christian Academy 6 Metro-East Lutheran 6, Staunton 3 SOFTBALL Edwardsville 10, Breese Central 0 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 6, Graves County (Mayfield, Ky.) 4 Article continues after sponsor message Freeburg 3, Red Bud 1 Columbia 8, Civic Memorial 1 Pinckneyville 4, Trenton Wesclin 2 GIRLS SOCCER Greenville 8, Metro-East Lutheran 0 Breese Central 4, Piasa Southwestern 2 Edwardsville 2, Triad 1 Freeburg 4, Civic Memorial 2 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING GRAPEFRUIT LEAGE AT JUPITER, FLA. Miami Marlins 8, St. Louis Cardinals 4 CACTUS LEAGUE AT GLENDALE, ARIZ. Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 2 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL --- CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS ATLANTIC 10 TOURNAMENT AT BARCLAYS CENTER, BROOKLYN, N.Y. SEMIFINALS Virginia Commonwealth 66, Saint Joseph's 60 Duquesne 70, St. Bonaventure 60 BIG TEN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT TARGET CENTER, MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. QUARTERFINALS Purdue 67, Michigan State 62 Wisconsin 70, Northwestern 61 Illinois 77, Ohio State 74 Nebraska 93, Indiana 66 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT BRIDGESTONE AREAN, NASHVILLE, TENN. QUARTERFINALS Mississippi State 73, Tennessee 56 Auburn 86, South Carolina 56 Texas A&M 97. Kentucky 87 Florida 102, Alabama 88 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip