PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD --- APRIL 3, 2024

BASEBALL

Columbia 11, Piasa Southwestern 1

Father McGivney Catholic 25, Staunton 4

Litchfield at Jersey --- postponed, cold weather

Centralia at Triad --- postponed, cold weather

Lebanon at East Alton-Wood River --- postponed, cold weather

Belleville Althoff Catholic 9, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 2

SOFTBALL

Highland at Carlyle --- postponed, cold weather

Alton at Father McGivney Catholic --- postponed, cold weather

East St. Louis at East Alton-Wood River --- postponed, cold weather

Civic Memorial at O'Fallon --- postponed, cold weather

Bunker Hill at Carlinville --- postponed, cold weatther

Marissa-Coulterville 16, Dupo 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Belleville West 25-25, Granite City 11-11

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

San Diego Padres 3, St. Louis Cardinals 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Colorado Rockies 8

Baltimore Orioles 4, Kansas City Royals 3

Los Angeles Angels 10, Miami Marlins 2

Minnesota Twins 7, Milwaukee Brewers 3

Texas Rangers 4, Tampa Bay Rays 1

Boston Red Sox 1, Oakland Athletics 0

New York Yankees 6, Arizona Diamondbacks 5 (11 innings)

Cincinnati Reds 4, Philadelphia Phillies 3

Cleveland Guardians 8, Seattle Mariners 0

Washington Nationals 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 3

Houston Astros 8, Toronto Blue Jays -

Los Angeles Dodgers 6. San Francisco Giants 4

Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox --- postponed, rain

Detroit Tigers at New York Mets --- postponed, rain

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 1

New York Rangers 4, New Jersey Devils 2

Dallas Stars 5, Edmonton Oilers 0

Los Angeles Kings 5, Seattle Kraken 2

Vancouver Canucks 2, Arizona Coyotes 0

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT --- THE FINAL AT HINKLE FIELDHOUSE, INDIANAPOLIS, IND.

Illinois 71, Villanova 57

WOMEN'S NATIONAL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT --- SEMIFINAL AT PATRICK GYMNASIUM, BURLINGTON, VER.

Saint Louis University 57, Vermont 54

SEMIFINAL AT TROJAN ARENA, TROY, ALA.

Minnesota 74, Troy 69

