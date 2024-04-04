Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, April 3, 2024
PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD --- APRIL 3, 2024
BASEBALL
Columbia 11, Piasa Southwestern 1
Father McGivney Catholic 25, Staunton 4
Litchfield at Jersey --- postponed, cold weather
Centralia at Triad --- postponed, cold weather
Lebanon at East Alton-Wood River --- postponed, cold weather
Belleville Althoff Catholic 9, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 2
SOFTBALL
Highland at Carlyle --- postponed, cold weather
Alton at Father McGivney Catholic --- postponed, cold weather
East St. Louis at East Alton-Wood River --- postponed, cold weather
Civic Memorial at O'Fallon --- postponed, cold weather
Bunker Hill at Carlinville --- postponed, cold weatther
Marissa-Coulterville 16, Dupo 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Belleville West 25-25, Granite City 11-11
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
San Diego Padres 3, St. Louis Cardinals 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Colorado Rockies 8
Baltimore Orioles 4, Kansas City Royals 3
Los Angeles Angels 10, Miami Marlins 2
Minnesota Twins 7, Milwaukee Brewers 3
Texas Rangers 4, Tampa Bay Rays 1
Boston Red Sox 1, Oakland Athletics 0
New York Yankees 6, Arizona Diamondbacks 5 (11 innings)
Cincinnati Reds 4, Philadelphia Phillies 3
Cleveland Guardians 8, Seattle Mariners 0
Washington Nationals 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 3
Houston Astros 8, Toronto Blue Jays -
Los Angeles Dodgers 6. San Francisco Giants 4
Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox --- postponed, rain
Detroit Tigers at New York Mets --- postponed, rain
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 1
New York Rangers 4, New Jersey Devils 2
Dallas Stars 5, Edmonton Oilers 0
Los Angeles Kings 5, Seattle Kraken 2
Vancouver Canucks 2, Arizona Coyotes 0
NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT --- THE FINAL AT HINKLE FIELDHOUSE, INDIANAPOLIS, IND.
Illinois 71, Villanova 57
WOMEN'S NATIONAL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT --- SEMIFINAL AT PATRICK GYMNASIUM, BURLINGTON, VER.
Saint Louis University 57, Vermont 54
SEMIFINAL AT TROJAN ARENA, TROY, ALA.
Minnesota 74, Troy 69
