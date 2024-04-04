Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD --- APRIL 3, 2024 BASEBALL Columbia 11, Piasa Southwestern 1 Father McGivney Catholic 25, Staunton 4 Litchfield at Jersey --- postponed, cold weather Centralia at Triad --- postponed, cold weather Lebanon at East Alton-Wood River --- postponed, cold weather Belleville Althoff Catholic 9, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 2 SOFTBALL Highland at Carlyle --- postponed, cold weather Alton at Father McGivney Catholic --- postponed, cold weather East St. Louis at East Alton-Wood River --- postponed, cold weather Civic Memorial at O'Fallon --- postponed, cold weather Bunker Hill at Carlinville --- postponed, cold weatther Marissa-Coulterville 16, Dupo 1 BOYS VOLLEYBALL Belleville West 25-25, Granite City 11-11 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL San Diego Padres 3, St. Louis Cardinals 2 Chicago Cubs 9, Colorado Rockies 8 Baltimore Orioles 4, Kansas City Royals 3 Los Angeles Angels 10, Miami Marlins 2 Minnesota Twins 7, Milwaukee Brewers 3 Texas Rangers 4, Tampa Bay Rays 1 Article continues after sponsor message Boston Red Sox 1, Oakland Athletics 0 New York Yankees 6, Arizona Diamondbacks 5 (11 innings) Cincinnati Reds 4, Philadelphia Phillies 3 Cleveland Guardians 8, Seattle Mariners 0 Washington Nationals 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 3 Houston Astros 8, Toronto Blue Jays - Los Angeles Dodgers 6. San Francisco Giants 4 Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox --- postponed, rain Detroit Tigers at New York Mets --- postponed, rain NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 1 New York Rangers 4, New Jersey Devils 2 Dallas Stars 5, Edmonton Oilers 0 Los Angeles Kings 5, Seattle Kraken 2 Vancouver Canucks 2, Arizona Coyotes 0 NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL WOMEN'S BASKETBALL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT --- THE FINAL AT HINKLE FIELDHOUSE, INDIANAPOLIS, IND. Illinois 71, Villanova 57 WOMEN'S NATIONAL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT --- SEMIFINAL AT PATRICK GYMNASIUM, BURLINGTON, VER. Saint Louis University 57, Vermont 54 SEMIFINAL AT TROJAN ARENA, TROY, ALA. Minnesota 74, Troy 69 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip