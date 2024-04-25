Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BASEBALL Collinsville 13-18, East St. Louis 1-0 Mascoutah 15, Civic Memorial 0 Edwardsville 3, Alton 0 Belleville West 6, Granite City 2 Roxana 2, Breese Central 0 Father McGivney Catholic 3, Marquette Catholic 2 Bunker Hill 20, Buffalo Tri-City 6 Carlinville 2, Hillsboro 1 Highland 9, Jersey 2 Metro-East Lutheran at Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran --- postponed Piasa Southwestern 2, Litchfield 0 SOFTBALL Triad 4, Waterloo 1 Red Bud 15, Granite City 2 Mascoutah 4, Highland 3 Edwardsville 4, Collinsville 2 Roxana 9, Breese Central 4 Staunton 10, Hillsboro 4 Father McGivney Catholic 17, Marquette Catholic 10 Gillespie 7, Carlinville 0 GIRLS SOCCER Breese Mater Dei Catholic 2, Highland 0 Roxana 5, Trenton Wesclin 1 Centralia at Collinsville --- postponed BOYS VOLLEYBALL Collinsville 25-25, Granite City 12-17 Marquette Catholic 30-25, Alton 28-22 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 1 Chicago Cubs 4, Houston Astros 3 New York Mets 8, San Francisco Giants 2 Baltimore Orioles 6, Los Angeles Angels 5 Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Boston Red Sox 8, Cleveland Guardians 0 Milwaukee Brewers 3, Pittsburgh Pirates 2 Cincinnati Reds 7, Philadelphia Phillies 4 Los Angeles Dodgers 11, Washington Nationals 2 Tampa Bay Rays 7, Detroit Tigers 5 New York Yankees 7, Oakland Athletics 2 Atlanta Braves 4, Miami Marlins 3 (10 innings) Minnesota Twins 6, Chicago White Sox 3 Kansas City Royals 3, Toronto Blue Jays 2 Texas Rangers 5, Seattle Mariners 1 San Diego Padres 5, Colorado Rockies 2 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS --- FIRST ROUND BEST-OF SEVEN EASTERN CONFERENCE Boston Bruins 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 2 (BOS leads 2-1) WESTERN CONFERENCE Vegas Golden Knights 3, Dallas Stars 1 (VGK leads 2-0) Los Angeles Kings 5, Edmonton Oilers 4 (OT) (series tied 1-1) 2024 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN EASTERN CONFERENCE Miami Heat 111, Boston Celtics 101 (series tied 1-1) WESTERN CONFERENCE Oklahoma City Thunder 124, New Orleans Pelicans 92 (OKC leads 2-0) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip