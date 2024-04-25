Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, April 24, 2024
BASEBALL
Collinsville 13-18, East St. Louis 1-0
Mascoutah 15, Civic Memorial 0
Edwardsville 3, Alton 0
Belleville West 6, Granite City 2
Roxana 2, Breese Central 0
Father McGivney Catholic 3, Marquette Catholic 2
Bunker Hill 20, Buffalo Tri-City 6
Carlinville 2, Hillsboro 1
Highland 9, Jersey 2
Metro-East Lutheran at Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran --- postponed
Piasa Southwestern 2, Litchfield 0
SOFTBALL
Triad 4, Waterloo 1
Red Bud 15, Granite City 2
Mascoutah 4, Highland 3
Edwardsville 4, Collinsville 2
Roxana 9, Breese Central 4
Staunton 10, Hillsboro 4
Father McGivney Catholic 17, Marquette Catholic 10
Gillespie 7, Carlinville 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 2, Highland 0
Roxana 5, Trenton Wesclin 1
Centralia at Collinsville --- postponed
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Collinsville 25-25, Granite City 12-17
Marquette Catholic 30-25, Alton 28-22
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis Cardinals 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Houston Astros 3
New York Mets 8, San Francisco Giants 2
Baltimore Orioles 6, Los Angeles Angels 5
Boston Red Sox 8, Cleveland Guardians 0
Milwaukee Brewers 3, Pittsburgh Pirates 2
Cincinnati Reds 7, Philadelphia Phillies 4
Los Angeles Dodgers 11, Washington Nationals 2
Tampa Bay Rays 7, Detroit Tigers 5
New York Yankees 7, Oakland Athletics 2
Atlanta Braves 4, Miami Marlins 3 (10 innings)
Minnesota Twins 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City Royals 3, Toronto Blue Jays 2
Texas Rangers 5, Seattle Mariners 1
San Diego Padres 5, Colorado Rockies 2
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS --- FIRST ROUND
BEST-OF SEVEN
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Boston Bruins 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 2 (BOS leads 2-1)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights 3, Dallas Stars 1 (VGK leads 2-0)
Los Angeles Kings 5, Edmonton Oilers 4 (OT) (series tied 1-1)
2024 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Miami Heat 111, Boston Celtics 101 (series tied 1-1)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Oklahoma City Thunder 124, New Orleans Pelicans 92 (OKC leads 2-0)
