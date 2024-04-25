BASEBALL

Collinsville 13-18, East St. Louis 1-0

Mascoutah 15, Civic Memorial 0

Edwardsville 3, Alton 0

Belleville West 6, Granite City 2

Roxana 2, Breese Central 0

Father McGivney Catholic 3, Marquette Catholic 2

Bunker Hill 20, Buffalo Tri-City 6

Carlinville 2, Hillsboro 1

Highland 9, Jersey 2

Metro-East Lutheran at Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran --- postponed

Piasa Southwestern 2, Litchfield 0

SOFTBALL

Triad 4, Waterloo 1

Red Bud 15, Granite City 2

Mascoutah 4, Highland 3

Edwardsville 4, Collinsville 2

Roxana 9, Breese Central 4

Staunton 10, Hillsboro 4

Father McGivney Catholic 17, Marquette Catholic 10

Gillespie 7, Carlinville 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 2, Highland 0

Roxana 5, Trenton Wesclin 1

Centralia at Collinsville --- postponed

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Collinsville 25-25, Granite City 12-17

Marquette Catholic 30-25, Alton 28-22

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Houston Astros 3

New York Mets 8, San Francisco Giants 2

Baltimore Orioles 6, Los Angeles Angels 5

Boston Red Sox 8, Cleveland Guardians 0

Milwaukee Brewers 3, Pittsburgh Pirates 2

Cincinnati Reds 7, Philadelphia Phillies 4

Los Angeles Dodgers 11, Washington Nationals 2

Tampa Bay Rays 7, Detroit Tigers 5

New York Yankees 7, Oakland Athletics 2

Atlanta Braves 4, Miami Marlins 3 (10 innings)

Minnesota Twins 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City Royals 3, Toronto Blue Jays 2

Texas Rangers 5, Seattle Mariners 1

San Diego Padres 5, Colorado Rockies 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS --- FIRST ROUND

BEST-OF SEVEN

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Bruins 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 2 (BOS leads 2-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Vegas Golden Knights 3, Dallas Stars 1 (VGK leads 2-0)

Los Angeles Kings 5, Edmonton Oilers 4 (OT) (series tied 1-1)

2024 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Miami Heat 111, Boston Celtics 101 (series tied 1-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Oklahoma City Thunder 124, New Orleans Pelicans 92 (OKC leads 2-0)

