Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, April 17, 2024

BASEBALL
Belleville West 2, O'Fallon 1
Roxana 13, Carlinville 1
Collinsville 11, Breese Mater Dei 4
Jersey 14, Civic Memorial 1
Belleville East 4, Alton 1
Triad 11, Waterloo 6
Mulberry Grove 10, Bunker Hill 8
Staunton 18, East Alton-Wood River 2
Highland 4, Mascoutah 0

SOFTBALL
Staunton 11, East Alton-Wood River 1
Mascoutah 8, Jersey 7
Okawville 16, Father McGivney Catholic 1
Highland 7, Triad 0
Hardin Calhoun 2, Edwardsville 0
Marion 13, Collinsville 1
Waterloo 12 Civic Memorial 0
Jersey 7, Mascoutah 6
Metro-East Lutheran 14, East St. Louis 0

GIRLS SOCCER
Jersey 8, East Alton-Wood River 0
Salem 4, Metro-East Lutheran 4
Father McGivney Catholic 7, Breese Central 0
Freeburg 1, Marquette Catholic 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Whitfield 25-25-25, Alton 18-19-19
Father McGivney Catholic 21-25-25, Collinsville 25-20-23

BOYS TENNIS
Alton 8, Granite City 1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Oakland Athletics 6, St. Louis Cardinals 3
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3
San Francisco Giants 3, Miami Marlins 1
Baltimore Orioles 4, Minnesota Twins 2
New York Mets 9, Pittsburgh Pirates 1
Milwaukee Brewers 1, San Diego Padres 0
Texas Rangers 5, Detroit Tigers 4
Atlanta Braves 5, Houston Astros 4 (10 innings)
Kansas City Royals 4-1, Chicago White Sox 2-2
New York Yankees 6, Toronto Blue Jays 4
Washington Nationals 2, Los Angeles Dodgers 0
Seattle Mariners 5, Cincinnati Reds 1
Philadelphia Phillies 7, Colorado Rockies 4
Los Angeles Angels 5, Tampa Bay Rays 4
Boston Red Sox 2, Cleveland Guardians 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Dallas Stars 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (shootout: DAL 1, STL 0)
Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Toronto Maple Leafs 4
New York Islanders 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 4
Arizona Coyotes 5, Edmonton Oilers 4

FIFA WORLD SOCCER
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- QUARTERFINALS, SECOND LEG
(NOTE: Two games, total goals, extra time and penalty shootout if needed, home teams listed first in all scorelines)

TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Borussia BVB Dortmund (Germany) 4, CF Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2 (Agg: Dortmund 5, Atletico 4)
FC Barcelona (Spain) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 4 (Agg: Barcelona 4, PSG 6)

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 1, Arsenal FC (England) 0 (Agg: Bayern 3, Arsenal 2)
Manchester City FC (England) 1, Real Madrid CF (Spain) 1 (Agg: 4-4, after extra time. Penalty Shootout: Real Madrid 4, Manchester City 3)