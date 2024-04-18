BASEBALL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Belleville West 2, O'Fallon 1

Roxana 13, Carlinville 1

Collinsville 11, Breese Mater Dei 4

Jersey 14, Civic Memorial 1

Belleville East 4, Alton 1

Triad 11, Waterloo 6

Mulberry Grove 10, Bunker Hill 8

Staunton 18, East Alton-Wood River 2

Highland 4, Mascoutah 0

SOFTBALL

Staunton 11, East Alton-Wood River 1

Mascoutah 8, Jersey 7

Okawville 16, Father McGivney Catholic 1

Highland 7, Triad 0

Hardin Calhoun 2, Edwardsville 0

Marion 13, Collinsville 1

Waterloo 12 Civic Memorial 0

Jersey 7, Mascoutah 6

Metro-East Lutheran 14, East St. Louis 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Jersey 8, East Alton-Wood River 0

Salem 4, Metro-East Lutheran 4

Father McGivney Catholic 7, Breese Central 0

Freeburg 1, Marquette Catholic 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Whitfield 25-25-25, Alton 18-19-19

Father McGivney Catholic 21-25-25, Collinsville 25-20-23

BOYS TENNIS

Alton 8, Granite City 1

Article continues after sponsor message

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Oakland Athletics 6, St. Louis Cardinals 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3

San Francisco Giants 3, Miami Marlins 1

Baltimore Orioles 4, Minnesota Twins 2

New York Mets 9, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

Milwaukee Brewers 1, San Diego Padres 0

Texas Rangers 5, Detroit Tigers 4

Atlanta Braves 5, Houston Astros 4 (10 innings)

Kansas City Royals 4-1, Chicago White Sox 2-2

New York Yankees 6, Toronto Blue Jays 4

Washington Nationals 2, Los Angeles Dodgers 0

Seattle Mariners 5, Cincinnati Reds 1

Philadelphia Phillies 7, Colorado Rockies 4

Los Angeles Angels 5, Tampa Bay Rays 4

Boston Red Sox 2, Cleveland Guardians 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Dallas Stars 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (shootout: DAL 1, STL 0)

Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Toronto Maple Leafs 4

New York Islanders 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 4

Arizona Coyotes 5, Edmonton Oilers 4

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- QUARTERFINALS, SECOND LEG

(NOTE: Two games, total goals, extra time and penalty shootout if needed, home teams listed first in all scorelines)

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Borussia BVB Dortmund (Germany) 4, CF Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2 (Agg: Dortmund 5, Atletico 4)

FC Barcelona (Spain) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 4 (Agg: Barcelona 4, PSG 6)

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 1, Arsenal FC (England) 0 (Agg: Bayern 3, Arsenal 2)

Manchester City FC (England) 1, Real Madrid CF (Spain) 1 (Agg: 4-4, after extra time. Penalty Shootout: Real Madrid 4, Manchester City 3)

More like this:

Apr 11, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Apr 10, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, April 9, 2024

4 days ago - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Saturday, April 13, 2024

6 days ago - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, April 11, 2024

3 days ago - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Sunday, April 14, 2024

 