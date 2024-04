Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BASEBALL Edwardsville 15, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 7 Roxana 16, Dupo 1 Highland 7, Jersey 0 Mascoutah 4, Waterloo 2 Marquette Catholic 2, Piasa Southwestern 1 East Alton-Wood River 14, Carlinville 4 SOFTBALL Highland 5, Jersey 2 Mulberry Grove at Father McGivney Catholic --- postponed Triad at Civic Memorial --- postponed Carlinville 8, East Alton-Wood River 0 GIRLS SOCCER Breese Mater Dei Catholic 2, Highland 0 Roxana 2, Staunton 0 Mascoutah 4, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0 BOYS VOLLEYBALL Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Marquette Catholic 10-22 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Article continues after sponsor message Philadelphia Phillies 4, St. Louis Cardinals 3 San Diego Padres 10, Chicago Cubs 2 Minnesota Twins 3, Los Angeles Dodgers 2 Seattle Mariners 6, Toronto Blue Jays 1 (10 innings) Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Colorado Rockies 3 San Francisco Giants 7, Washington Nationals 1 Tampa Bay Rays 4, Los Angeles Angels 2 Cleveland Guardians 7, Chicago White Sox 6 (10 innings) Milwaukee Brewers 7, Cincinnati Reds 2 Miami Marlins 5, New York Yankees 2 Baltimore Orioles 7, Boston Red Sox 5 Kansas City Royals 11, Houston Astros 3 Texas Rangers 6, Oakland Athletics 2 New York Mets at Atlanta Braves --- postponed, rain NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE St. Louis Blues 5, Chicago Blackhawks 1 Edmonton Oilers 5, Vegas Golden Knights 1 Arizona Coyotes 4, Vancouver Canucks 3 (OT) FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- QUARTERFINALS, FIRST LEG (TOTAL GOALS, HOME TEAMS LISTED FIRST IN SCORELINES) Paris Saint-German FC (France) 2, FC Barcelona (Spain) 3 (Agg; 2-3) Atletico Madrid CF (Spain) 2, Borussia BVB Dortmund (Germany) 1 (Agg. 2-1) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Raging Rivers Mushroom Festival, Challenge Unlimited, and More!