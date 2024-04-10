BASEBALL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Breese Central 2, Freeburg 1

Belleville West 9, Collinsville 4

Piasa Southwestern 7, Litchfield 0

Roxana 3, Columbia 1

Alton 3, O'Fallon 2

Valmeyer 16, Dupo 1

Centralia 12-16, Cahokia 0-1

Father McGivney Catholic 8, Belleville Althoff Catholic 2

Greenville 18, Carlinville 0

Salem 12, East Alton-Wood River 0

Marquette Catholic 6, Metro-East Lutheran 3

White Hall North Greene 14, Pleasant Hill 10

Staunton 8, Pana 6

SOFTBALL

Piasa Southwestern 6, Litchfield 5

Freeburg 8, Breese Central 1

Marquette Catholic 10, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Collinsville 11, O'Fallon 5

Father McGivney Catholic 13, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

Waterloo 8, Mascoutah 1

Salem 7, East Alton-Wood River 4

Valmeyer 6, Dupo 0

Alton 6, Granite City 0

Belleville East 4, Edwardsville 1

Carlinville 6, Greenville 3

Carrollton 13, Raymond Lincolnwood 0

Pleasant Hill 10, White Hall North Greene 0

Columbia 7, Roxana 0

Staunton 8, Pana 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Cor Jesu Catholic Academy 4, Triad 0

Maryville Christian 3, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Columbia 5, Waterloo 0

Belleville Althoff Catholic 6, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3

Father McGivney Catholic 1, Marquette Catholic 0

O'Fallon 4, Belleville West 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

Belleville West 25-25, Collinsville 17-15

Edwardsville 25-25, Alton 19-15

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals 3, Philadelphia Phillies 0

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego Padres 1

Detroit Tigers 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 3

Baltimore Orioles 7, Boston Red Sox 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland Guardians 5

Milwaukee Brewers 9, Cincinnati Reds 5

New York Yankees 3, Miami Marlins 2

Toronto Blue Jays 5, Seattle Mariners 3

Atlanta Braves 6, New York Mets 5

Kansas City Royals 4, Houston Astros 3 (10 innings)

Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Minnesota Twins 3

Oakland Athletics 4, Texas Rangers 3

Arizona Diamondbacks 3, Colorado Rockies 2

Tampa Bay Rays 6, Los Angeles Angels 4

Washington Nationals 5, San Francisco Giants 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Toronto Maple Leafs 5, New Jersey Devils 2

New York Islanders 4, New York Rangers 2

Winnipeg Jets 4, Nashville Predators 3 (OT)

Dallas Stars 3, Buffalo Sabres 2

Colorado Avalanche 5, Minnesota Wild 2

Anaheim Ducks 3, Los Angeles Kings 1

Seattle Kraken 5, Arizona Coyotes 0

Calgary Flames 3, San Jose Sharks 2 (OT)

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

QUARTERFINALS --- FIRST LEG (TOTAL GOALS --- HOME TEAMS LISTED FIRST IN ALL SCORELINES)

Real Madrid CF (Spain) 3, Manchester City FC (England) 3 (Agg: 3-3)

Arsenal FC (England 2, FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 2 (Agg: 2-2)

More like this:

Apr 2, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, April 1, 2024

Mar 29, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, March 28, 2024

6 days ago - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Apr 3, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, April 2, 2024

5 days ago - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, April 4, 2024

 