Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, April 9, 2024

BASEBALL
Breese Central 2, Freeburg 1
Belleville West 9, Collinsville 4
Piasa Southwestern 7, Litchfield 0
Roxana 3, Columbia 1
Alton 3, O'Fallon 2
Valmeyer 16, Dupo 1
Centralia 12-16, Cahokia 0-1
Father McGivney Catholic 8, Belleville Althoff Catholic 2
Greenville 18, Carlinville 0
Salem 12, East Alton-Wood River 0
Marquette Catholic 6, Metro-East Lutheran 3
White Hall North Greene 14, Pleasant Hill 10
Staunton 8, Pana 6

SOFTBALL
Piasa Southwestern 6, Litchfield 5
Freeburg 8, Breese Central 1
Marquette Catholic 10, Metro-East Lutheran 0
Collinsville 11, O'Fallon 5
Father McGivney Catholic 13, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0
Waterloo 8, Mascoutah 1
Salem 7, East Alton-Wood River 4
Valmeyer 6, Dupo 0
Alton 6, Granite City 0
Belleville East 4, Edwardsville 1
Carlinville 6, Greenville 3
Carrollton 13, Raymond Lincolnwood 0
Pleasant Hill 10, White Hall North Greene 0
Columbia 7, Roxana 0
Staunton 8, Pana 0

GIRLS SOCCER
Cor Jesu Catholic Academy 4, Triad 0
Maryville Christian 3, Metro-East Lutheran 0
Columbia 5, Waterloo 0
Belleville Althoff Catholic 6, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3
Father McGivney Catholic 1, Marquette Catholic 0
O'Fallon 4, Belleville West 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Belleville West 25-25, Collinsville 17-15
Edwardsville 25-25, Alton 19-15

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis Cardinals 3, Philadelphia Phillies 0
Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego Padres 1
Detroit Tigers 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 3
Baltimore Orioles 7, Boston Red Sox 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland Guardians 5
Milwaukee Brewers 9, Cincinnati Reds 5
New York Yankees 3, Miami Marlins 2
Toronto Blue Jays 5, Seattle Mariners 3
Atlanta Braves 6, New York Mets 5
Kansas City Royals 4, Houston Astros 3 (10 innings)
Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Minnesota Twins 3
Oakland Athletics 4, Texas Rangers 3
Arizona Diamondbacks 3, Colorado Rockies 2
Tampa Bay Rays 6, Los Angeles Angels 4
Washington Nationals 5, San Francisco Giants 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Toronto Maple Leafs 5, New Jersey Devils 2
New York Islanders 4, New York Rangers 2
Winnipeg Jets 4, Nashville Predators 3 (OT)
Dallas Stars 3, Buffalo Sabres 2
Colorado Avalanche 5, Minnesota Wild 2
Anaheim Ducks 3, Los Angeles Kings 1
Seattle Kraken 5, Arizona Coyotes 0
Calgary Flames 3, San Jose Sharks 2 (OT)

FIFA WORLD SOCCER
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS --- FIRST LEG (TOTAL GOALS --- HOME TEAMS LISTED FIRST IN ALL SCORELINES)
Real Madrid CF (Spain) 3, Manchester City FC (England) 3 (Agg: 3-3)
Arsenal FC (England 2, FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 2 (Agg: 2-2)