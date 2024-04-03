Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, April 2, 2024
BASEBALL
Greenfield Northwestern 16, Carlinville 3
Greenville 7, Civic Memorial 3
Collinsville at Ladue, Mo., Horton Watkins --- cancelled
Roxana 11, East Alton-Wood River 1
Edwardsville 6, O'Fallon 3
Highland 8, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 6
Jersey 13, Hillsboro 3
Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 8, Marquette Catholic 6
Metro-East Lutheran 8, Belleville Althoff Catholic 6
Staunton at Carrollton --- postponed
SOFTBALL
Bunker Hill at Hillsboro --- postponed
Collinsville at East St Louis --- postponed
Granite City 11, Belleville West 4
Mulberrry Grove 6, Highland 4
Piasa Southwestern at White Hall North Greene --- postponed
Triad at Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- postponed
GIRLS SOCCER
Marquette Catholic 7, Maryville Christian 0
Father McGivney Catholic 1, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0
Freeburg 12, East Alton-Wood River 0
Civic Memorial 7, Jersey 1
Mascoutah 2, Highland 0
Triad 3, Waterloo 1
Collinsville 2, Alton 0
Edwardsville 7, Belleville West 0
O'Fallon 3, Belleville East 2
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
O'Fallon 25-25, Alton 14-16
Edwardsville 25-25, Collinsville 16-18
Maryville Christian 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 6-12
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Marquette Catholic 17-10
BOYS TENNIS
Granite City 6, Metro-East Lutheran 1
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis Cardinals 5, San Diego Padres 2
Chicago Cubs 12, Colorado Rockies 2
Milwaukee Brewers 3, Minnesota Twins 2
Kansas City Royals 4, Baltimore Orioles 1
Los Angeles Angels 3, Miami Marlins 1
Philadelphia Phillies 9, Cincinnati Reds 4
Tampa Bay Rays 5, Texas Rangers 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Atlanta Braves 2
Toronto Blue Jays 2, Houston Astros 1
Boston Red Sox 5, Oakland Athletics 4 (11 innings)
Cleveland Guardians 5, Seattle Mariners 2
Arizona Diamondbacks 7, New York Yankees 0
Los Angeles Dodgers 5,San Francisco Giants 4
Detroit Tigers at New York Mets --- postponed, rain
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
New York Islanders 2, Chicago Blackhawks 1
Buffalo Sabres 6, Washington Capitals 2
Montreal Canadiens 5, Florida Panthers 3
Pittsburgh Penguins 6, New Jersey Devils 3
Boston Bruins 3, Nashville Predators 0
Minnesota Wild 3, Ottawa Senators 2
Anaheim Ducks 5, Calgary Flames 3
Vegas Golden Knights 6, Vancouver Canucks 3
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL
NATIONAL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT --- SEMIFINALS AT HINKLE FIELDHOUSE, INDIANAPOLIS, IND.
Indiana State 100, Utah 90
Seton Hall 84, Georgia 67
