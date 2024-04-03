Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

BASEBALL

Greenfield Northwestern 16, Carlinville 3

Greenville 7, Civic Memorial 3

Collinsville at Ladue, Mo., Horton Watkins --- cancelled

Roxana 11, East Alton-Wood River 1

Edwardsville 6, O'Fallon 3

Highland 8, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 6

Jersey 13, Hillsboro 3

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 8, Marquette Catholic 6

Metro-East Lutheran 8, Belleville Althoff Catholic 6

Staunton at Carrollton --- postponed

SOFTBALL

Bunker Hill at Hillsboro --- postponed

Collinsville at East St Louis --- postponed

Granite City 11, Belleville West 4

Mulberrry Grove 6, Highland 4

Piasa Southwestern at White Hall North Greene --- postponed

Triad at Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- postponed

GIRLS SOCCER

Marquette Catholic 7, Maryville Christian 0

Father McGivney Catholic 1, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

Freeburg 12, East Alton-Wood River 0

Civic Memorial 7, Jersey 1

Mascoutah 2, Highland 0

Triad 3, Waterloo 1

Collinsville 2, Alton 0

Edwardsville 7, Belleville West 0

O'Fallon 3, Belleville East 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

O'Fallon 25-25, Alton 14-16

Edwardsville 25-25, Collinsville 16-18

Maryville Christian 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 6-12

Article continues after sponsor message

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Marquette Catholic 17-10

BOYS TENNIS

Granite City 6, Metro-East Lutheran 1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals 5, San Diego Padres 2

Chicago Cubs 12, Colorado Rockies 2

Milwaukee Brewers 3, Minnesota Twins 2

Kansas City Royals 4, Baltimore Orioles 1

Los Angeles Angels 3, Miami Marlins 1

Philadelphia Phillies 9, Cincinnati Reds 4

Tampa Bay Rays 5, Texas Rangers 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Atlanta Braves 2

Toronto Blue Jays 2, Houston Astros 1

Boston Red Sox 5, Oakland Athletics 4 (11 innings)

Cleveland Guardians 5, Seattle Mariners 2

Arizona Diamondbacks 7, New York Yankees 0

Los Angeles Dodgers 5,San Francisco Giants 4

Detroit Tigers at New York Mets --- postponed, rain

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

New York Islanders 2, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Buffalo Sabres 6, Washington Capitals 2

Montreal Canadiens 5, Florida Panthers 3

Pittsburgh Penguins 6, New Jersey Devils 3

Boston Bruins 3, Nashville Predators 0

Minnesota Wild 3, Ottawa Senators 2

Anaheim Ducks 5, Calgary Flames 3

Vegas Golden Knights 6, Vancouver Canucks 3

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

NATIONAL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT --- SEMIFINALS AT HINKLE FIELDHOUSE, INDIANAPOLIS, IND.

Indiana State 100, Utah 90

Seton Hall 84, Georgia 67

More like this:

Yesterday - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, April 1, 2024

5 days ago - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, March 28, 2024

Mar 20, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Mar 22, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Thursday, March 21, 2024

Mar 24, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Saturday, March 23, 2024

 