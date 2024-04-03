Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BASEBALL Greenfield Northwestern 16, Carlinville 3 Greenville 7, Civic Memorial 3 Collinsville at Ladue, Mo., Horton Watkins --- cancelled Roxana 11, East Alton-Wood River 1 Edwardsville 6, O'Fallon 3 Highland 8, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 6 Jersey 13, Hillsboro 3 Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 8, Marquette Catholic 6 Metro-East Lutheran 8, Belleville Althoff Catholic 6 Staunton at Carrollton --- postponed SOFTBALL Bunker Hill at Hillsboro --- postponed Collinsville at East St Louis --- postponed Granite City 11, Belleville West 4 Mulberrry Grove 6, Highland 4 Piasa Southwestern at White Hall North Greene --- postponed Triad at Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- postponed GIRLS SOCCER Marquette Catholic 7, Maryville Christian 0 Father McGivney Catholic 1, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0 Freeburg 12, East Alton-Wood River 0 Civic Memorial 7, Jersey 1 Mascoutah 2, Highland 0 Triad 3, Waterloo 1 Collinsville 2, Alton 0 Edwardsville 7, Belleville West 0 O'Fallon 3, Belleville East 2 BOYS VOLLEYBALL O'Fallon 25-25, Alton 14-16 Edwardsville 25-25, Collinsville 16-18 Maryville Christian 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 6-12 Article continues after sponsor message Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Marquette Catholic 17-10 BOYS TENNIS Granite City 6, Metro-East Lutheran 1 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals 5, San Diego Padres 2 Chicago Cubs 12, Colorado Rockies 2 Milwaukee Brewers 3, Minnesota Twins 2 Kansas City Royals 4, Baltimore Orioles 1 Los Angeles Angels 3, Miami Marlins 1 Philadelphia Phillies 9, Cincinnati Reds 4 Tampa Bay Rays 5, Texas Rangers 2 Chicago White Sox 3, Atlanta Braves 2 Toronto Blue Jays 2, Houston Astros 1 Boston Red Sox 5, Oakland Athletics 4 (11 innings) Cleveland Guardians 5, Seattle Mariners 2 Arizona Diamondbacks 7, New York Yankees 0 Los Angeles Dodgers 5,San Francisco Giants 4 Detroit Tigers at New York Mets --- postponed, rain NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE New York Islanders 2, Chicago Blackhawks 1 Buffalo Sabres 6, Washington Capitals 2 Montreal Canadiens 5, Florida Panthers 3 Pittsburgh Penguins 6, New Jersey Devils 3 Boston Bruins 3, Nashville Predators 0 Minnesota Wild 3, Ottawa Senators 2 Anaheim Ducks 5, Calgary Flames 3 Vegas Golden Knights 6, Vancouver Canucks 3 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL NATIONAL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT --- SEMIFINALS AT HINKLE FIELDHOUSE, INDIANAPOLIS, IND. Indiana State 100, Utah 90 Seton Hall 84, Georgia 67 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip