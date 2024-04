Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday-Friday, April 25-26, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BASEBALL THURSDAY'S RESULTS Pisa Southwestern 4, Metro-East Lutheran 2 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 5, Civic Memorial 4 Edwardsville 13, Alton 3 Jersey 6, Triad 5 Evillest 7, Erlenmeyer 6 Roxana 9, East Alton-Wood River 4 Father McGivney Catholic 8, Marquette Catholic 0 Greenfield Northwestern 8, Hardin Calhoun 6 Mt. Sterling Brown County 3, Carrollton 2 Winchester West Central 3, White Hall North Greene 0 Virden North Mac 9, Staunton 1 FRIDAY'S RESULTS Buffalo Ti-City at Bunker Hill --- postponed, rain Jersey at Carrollton --- postponed, rain Highland 7, Greenville 0 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Triad --- postponed, rain SOFTBALL THURSDAY'S RESULTS Marquette Catholic 17, Father McGivney Catholic 11 Roxana 11, East Alton-Wood River 0 Belleville West 15, Collinsville 0 Hardin Calhoun 6, Greenfield Northwestern 2 Belleville East 17, East St. Louis 0 Alton 8, O'Fallon 6 Edwardsville 15, Granite City 0 Civic Memorial 7, Jersey 1 Raymond Lincoln wood 7, Bunker Hill 0 (forfeit) Carrollton 16, Mt. Sterling Brown County 1 Winchester West Central 10, White Hall North Greene 6 Staunton 12, Dividend North Mac 3 FRIDAY'S RESULTS Buffalo Ti-City 7, Bunker Hill 0 (forfeit) Hardin Calhoun at Jersey --- postponed, rain East Alton-Wood River at Carlyle --- postponed, rain Pleasant Hill at Edwardsville --- postponed, rain GIRLS SOCCER THURSDAY'S RESULTS Belleville Althoff Catholic 5, Maryville Christian 0 Father McGivney Catholic 9, Gillespie 0 Greenville 2, Staunton 1 Breese Central 8, East Alton-Wood River 0 Mascoutah 3, Highland 0 Civic Memorial 8, Jersey 1 Triad 1, Waterloo 0 (after extra time) Freeburg 2, Collinsville 0 Granite City 4, Belleville East 0 FRIDAY'S RESULTS Civic Memorial 3, Alton 1 East Alton-Wood River at Maryville Christian --- postponed, rain BOYS VOLLEYBALL THURSDAY'S RESULTS Edwardsville 25-25, Collinsville 14-12 Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Bunker Hill 21-12 Belleville Althoff Catholic 20-25-25, Maryville Christian 25-15-16 FRIDAY'S RESULTS ROCKWOOD LAFAYETTE TOURNAMENT AT BALLWIN, MO. Edwardsville 25-19-25, Chaminade College Prep Catholic 20-25-13 Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! DeSmet Jesuit 20-25-25, Edwardsville 25-22-18 REGULAR SEASON Father McGivney Catholic 25-23-25, Marquette Catholic 12-25-12 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL THURSDAY'S RESULTS Chicago Cubs 3, Houston Astros 1 Milwaukee Brewers 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 5 Minnesota Twins 6, Chicago White Sox 3 Philadelphia Phillies 5, Cincinnati Reds 0 Kansas City Royals 2, Toronto Blue Jays 1 (five innings, rain) Seattle Mariners 4, Texas Rangers 3 Colorado Rockies 10, San Diego Padres 9 Los Angeles Dodgers 2, Washington Nationals 1 Oakland Athletics 3, New York Yankees 1 FRIDAY'S RESULTS St. Louis Cardinals 4, New York Mets 2 Chicago Cubs 7, Boston Red Sox 1 Kansas City Royals 8, Detroit Tigers 0 Oakland Athletics 3, Baltimore Orioles 2 (10 innings) Los Angeles Dodgers 12. Toronto Blue Jays 2 Washington Nationals 3, Miami Marlins 1 Atlanta Braves 6, Cleveland Guardians 2 Chicago White Sox 9, Tampa Bay Rays 4 Texas Rangers 2, Cincinnati Reds 1 Milwaukee Brewers 7, New York Yankees 6 Minnesota Twins 5, Los Angeles Angels 2 Seattle Mariners 6, Arizona Diamondbacks 1 Philadelphia Phillies 9, San Diego Padres 3 San Francisco Giants 3, Pittsburgh Pirates NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS --- FIRST ROUND BEST-OF-SEVEN THURSDAY'S RESULTS EASTERN CONFERENCE Florida Panthers 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (FLA leads 3-0) Carolina Hurricanes 3, New York Islanders 2 (CAR leads 3-0) FRIDAY'S RESULTS EASTERN CONFERENCE New York Rangers 3, Washington Capitals 2 (NYR leads 3-0) WESTERN CONFERENCE Vancouver Canucks 3, Nashville Predators 1 (VAN leads 2-1) Colorado Avalanche 6, Winnipeg Jets 2 (COL leads 2-1) Edmonton Oilers 6, Los Angeles Kings 1 (EDM leads 2-1) 2024 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS PRESENTED BY GOOGLE PIXEL --- BEST-OF-SEVEN FIRST ROUND THURSDAY'S RESULTS EASTERN CONFERENCE Orlando Magic 121, Cleveland Cavaliers 83 (CLE leads 2-1) Philadelphia 76ers 125, New York Knicks 114 (NY leas 2-1) WESTERN CONFERENCE Denver Nuggets 112, Los Angeles Lakers 105 (DEN leas 3-0) FRIDAY'S RESULTS EASTERN CONFERENCE Indiana Pacers 121, Milwaukee Bucks 118 (OT) (IND leads 2-1) WESTERN CONFERENCE Dallas Mavericks 101, Los Angeles Clippers 90 (DAL leads 2-1) Minnesota Timberwolves 126, Phoenix Suns 109 (MIN leads 2-1) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip