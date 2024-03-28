Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

BASEBALL

Belleville West 10, Freeburg 2

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 7, Chester 6

Collinsville 13, Granite City 4

Civic Memorial 8, Breese Mater Dei 7

Waterloo 13, Campbell Hill Trico 0

Belleville East 3, Oakville 1

Highland 6, Wheaton Warrenville South 3

Hoover, Ala. 3, Edwardsville 1

Alton 14, Hazelwood West 4

Hardin Calhoun 10, Staunton 0

Pawnee 10, Carlinville 3

Roxana 2, Jersey 0

SOFTBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton 5, O'Fallon 3

Red Bud 18, Marquette Catholic 0

Civic Memorial 9, Granite City 0

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 9, Collinsville 1

Gillespie 11, Triad 0

Carlinville 22, Father McGivney Catholic 5

Hardin Calhoun 14, East Alton-Wood River 1

White Hall North Greene 17, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 6

GIRLS SOCCER

Columbia 10, East Alton-Wood River 0

Father McGivney Catholic 3, Belleville West 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Granite City 25-25, Bayless, Mo. 23-20

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Alton 16-19

Father McGivney Catholic 25-21-25, Marquette Catholic 18-25-15

More like this:

4 days ago - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Saturday, March 23, 2024

Mar 20, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Tuesday, March 19, 2024

2 days ago - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, March 25, 2024

5 days ago - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Friday, March 22, 2024

Mar 18, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Saturday, March 16, 2024

 