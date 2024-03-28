Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, March 27, 2024
BASEBALL
Belleville West 10, Freeburg 2
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 7, Chester 6
Collinsville 13, Granite City 4
Civic Memorial 8, Breese Mater Dei 7
Waterloo 13, Campbell Hill Trico 0
Belleville East 3, Oakville 1
Highland 6, Wheaton Warrenville South 3
Hoover, Ala. 3, Edwardsville 1
Alton 14, Hazelwood West 4
Hardin Calhoun 10, Staunton 0
Pawnee 10, Carlinville 3
Roxana 2, Jersey 0
SOFTBALL
Alton 5, O'Fallon 3
Red Bud 18, Marquette Catholic 0
Civic Memorial 9, Granite City 0
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 9, Collinsville 1
Gillespie 11, Triad 0
Carlinville 22, Father McGivney Catholic 5
Hardin Calhoun 14, East Alton-Wood River 1
White Hall North Greene 17, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 6
GIRLS SOCCER
Columbia 10, East Alton-Wood River 0
Father McGivney Catholic 3, Belleville West 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Granite City 25-25, Bayless, Mo. 23-20
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Alton 16-19
Father McGivney Catholic 25-21-25, Marquette Catholic 18-25-15
