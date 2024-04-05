Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, April 4, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BASEBALL Belleville West 8, Belleville East 7 (Game one) Belleville West 5, Belleville East 1 (Game two) Alton 16, East St. Louis 0 (Game one) Alton 21, East St. Louis 1 (Game two) Valley Park, Mo., 12, Valmeyer 0 Belleville Althoff Catholic 17, Metro-East Lutheran 2 Collinsville 10, Staunton 4 Quincy 4, Granite City 1 Columbia 17, East Alton-Wood River 1 Roxana 5, Freeburg 3 Edwardsville 16, O’Fallon 2 Jacksonville Routt Catholic 4, Hardin Calhoun 1 Marquette Catholic 3, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 1 SOFTBALL Hardin Calhoun 16, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 1 Freeburg 2, Roxana 0 Jersey at Hillsboro – postponed, cold weather Valmeyer 9, New Athens 5 Collinsville 4, Alton 2 Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 15, Marquette Catholic 5 Belleville East 16, Granite City 0 Edwardsville 5, Belleville West 1 Metro-East Lutheran 19, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0 Staunton 6, Mulberry Grove 0 GIRLS SOCCER Jersey at Highland – postponed Article continues after sponsor message Father McGivney Catholic 9, Metro-East Lutheran 0 Marquette Catholic 1, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0 Columbia 6, Roxana 0 Triad 6, Civic Memorial 0 Edwardsville 10, Alton 0 Waterloo 2 Mascoutah 1 Granite City 4, Freeburg 1 O’Fallon 6, Collinsville 0 BOYS VOLLEYBALL Belleville East 25-25, Alton 13-10 O’Fallon 25-25, Collinsville 11-8 Marquette Catholic 18-25-25, Maryville Christian 25-16-17 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St, Louis Cardinal 8, Miami Marlins 5 Detroit Tigers 6, New York Mets 3 (Game one, 11 innings) New York Mets 2, Detroit Tigers 1 (Game two) Pittsburgh Pirates 7, Washington Nationals 4 Cleveland Guardians 4, Minnesota Twins 2 Kansas City Royals 10, Chicago White Sox 1 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Nashville Predators 6, St. Louis Blues 3 Tampa Bay Lightning 7, Montreal Canadiens 4 Florida Panthers 6, Ottawa Senators 0 Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Washington Capitals 1 Boston Bruins 4, Carolina Hurricanes 1 New York Islanders 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 2 Colorado Avalanche 5, Minnesota Wild 2 Winnipeg Jets 5, Calgary Flames 2 Loa Angeles Kings 2, San Jose Sharks 1 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Madison County Theater Co., Luis, Godfrey Fire Department Open House, and More!