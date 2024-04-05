Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, April 4, 2024
BASEBALL
Belleville West 8, Belleville East 7 (Game one)
Belleville West 5, Belleville East 1 (Game two)
Alton 16, East St. Louis 0 (Game one)
Alton 21, East St. Louis 1 (Game two)
Valley Park, Mo., 12, Valmeyer 0
Belleville Althoff Catholic 17, Metro-East Lutheran 2
Collinsville 10, Staunton 4
Quincy 4, Granite City 1
Columbia 17, East Alton-Wood River 1
Roxana 5, Freeburg 3
Edwardsville 16, O’Fallon 2
Jacksonville Routt Catholic 4, Hardin Calhoun 1
Marquette Catholic 3, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 1
SOFTBALL
Hardin Calhoun 16, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 1
Freeburg 2, Roxana 0
Jersey at Hillsboro – postponed, cold weather
Valmeyer 9, New Athens 5
Collinsville 4, Alton 2
Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 15, Marquette Catholic 5
Belleville East 16, Granite City 0
Edwardsville 5, Belleville West 1
Metro-East Lutheran 19, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0
Staunton 6, Mulberry Grove 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Jersey at Highland – postponed
Father McGivney Catholic 9, Metro-East Lutheran 0
Marquette Catholic 1, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0
Columbia 6, Roxana 0
Triad 6, Civic Memorial 0
Edwardsville 10, Alton 0
Waterloo 2 Mascoutah 1
Granite City 4, Freeburg 1
O’Fallon 6, Collinsville 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Belleville East 25-25, Alton 13-10
O’Fallon 25-25, Collinsville 11-8
Marquette Catholic 18-25-25, Maryville Christian 25-16-17
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St, Louis Cardinal 8, Miami Marlins 5
Detroit Tigers 6, New York Mets 3 (Game one, 11 innings)
New York Mets 2, Detroit Tigers 1 (Game two)
Pittsburgh Pirates 7, Washington Nationals 4
Cleveland Guardians 4, Minnesota Twins 2
Kansas City Royals 10, Chicago White Sox 1
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Nashville Predators 6, St. Louis Blues 3
Tampa Bay Lightning 7, Montreal Canadiens 4
Florida Panthers 6, Ottawa Senators 0
Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Washington Capitals 1
Boston Bruins 4, Carolina Hurricanes 1
New York Islanders 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 2
Colorado Avalanche 5, Minnesota Wild 2
Winnipeg Jets 5, Calgary Flames 2
Loa Angeles Kings 2, San Jose Sharks 1
