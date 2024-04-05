BASEBALL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Belleville West 8, Belleville East 7 (Game one)

Belleville West 5, Belleville East 1 (Game two)

Alton 16, East St. Louis 0 (Game one)

Alton 21, East St. Louis 1 (Game two)

Valley Park, Mo., 12, Valmeyer 0

Belleville Althoff Catholic 17, Metro-East Lutheran 2

Collinsville 10, Staunton 4

Quincy 4, Granite City 1

Columbia 17, East Alton-Wood River 1

Roxana 5, Freeburg 3

Edwardsville 16, O’Fallon 2

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 4, Hardin Calhoun 1

Marquette Catholic 3, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 1

SOFTBALL

Hardin Calhoun 16, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 1

Freeburg 2, Roxana 0

Jersey at Hillsboro – postponed, cold weather

Valmeyer 9, New Athens 5

Collinsville 4, Alton 2

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 15, Marquette Catholic 5

Belleville East 16, Granite City 0

Edwardsville 5, Belleville West 1

Metro-East Lutheran 19, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

Staunton 6, Mulberry Grove 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Jersey at Highland – postponed

Article continues after sponsor message

Father McGivney Catholic 9, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Marquette Catholic 1, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

Columbia 6, Roxana 0

Triad 6, Civic Memorial 0

Edwardsville 10, Alton 0

Waterloo 2 Mascoutah 1

Granite City 4, Freeburg 1

O’Fallon 6, Collinsville 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Belleville East 25-25, Alton 13-10

O’Fallon 25-25, Collinsville 11-8

Marquette Catholic 18-25-25, Maryville Christian 25-16-17

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St, Louis Cardinal 8, Miami Marlins 5

Detroit Tigers 6, New York Mets 3 (Game one, 11 innings)

New York Mets 2, Detroit Tigers 1 (Game two)

Pittsburgh Pirates 7, Washington Nationals 4

Cleveland Guardians 4, Minnesota Twins 2

Kansas City Royals 10, Chicago White Sox 1

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Nashville Predators 6, St. Louis Blues 3

Tampa Bay Lightning 7, Montreal Canadiens 4

Florida Panthers 6, Ottawa Senators 0

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Washington Capitals 1

Boston Bruins 4, Carolina Hurricanes 1

New York Islanders 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

Colorado Avalanche 5, Minnesota Wild 2

Winnipeg Jets 5, Calgary Flames 2

Loa Angeles Kings 2, San Jose Sharks 1

More like this:

2 days ago - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, April 2, 2024

3 days ago - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, April 1, 2024

Mar 20, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Mar 29, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, March 28, 2024

Yesterday - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, April 3, 2024

 