Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, April 11, 2024
BASEBALL
St. Louis Home School Patriots 3, Granite City 2
Belleville West 15, East St. Louis 2
Effingham St. Anthony Catholic 13, Triad 4
Columbia 4, Freeburg 2
Belleville Althoff Catholic 5, Father McGivney Catholic 3
Hardin Calhoun 13, Pleasant Hill 0
Gillespie 15, Carlinville 0
Jacksonville Routt Catholic 16, Carrollton 6
Breese Central 11, East Alton-Wood River 1
Marquette Catholic 16, Metro-East Lutheran 9
Mt. Sterling Brown County 17, White Hall North Greene 3
SOFTBALL
Breese Central 14, East Alton-Wood River 2
Edwardsville 19, East St. Louis 3
Belleville East 12, Collinsville 1
Belleville West 13, Alton 3
Father McGivney Catholic 15, Belleville Althoff Catholic 2
Freeburg 9, Columbia 2
Hardin Calhoun 4, Pleasant Hill 1
Carrollton 24, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 0
White Hall North Greene 15, Mt. Sterling Brown County 7
Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 12, Piasa Southwestern 8
GIRLS SOCCER
Triad 2, Mascoutah 0
Father McGivney Catholic 9, Jersey 0
Belleville East 3, Collinsville 1
Granite City 4, Columbia 3
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Granite City 15-7
Edwardsville 25-20-25, Bellville West 18-25-19
Maryville Christian 25-25, Marquette Catholic 13-19
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
New York Mets 16, Atlanta Braves 4
Kansas City Royals 13, Houston Astros 3
Oakland Athletics 1, Texas Rangers 0
Philadelphia Phillies 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 1
Baltimore Orioles 9, Boston Red Sox 4 (10 innings)
Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds --- postponed, rain
Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers --- postponed, rain
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Buffalo Sabres 4, Washington Capitals 2
New Jersey Devils 6, Toronto Maple Leafs 5
Ottawa Senators 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (shootout: OTT 1, TB 0)
Florida Panthers 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 0
Philadelphia Flyers 4, New York Rangers 1
Pittsburgh Penguins 6, Detroit Red Wings 5 (OT)
New York Islanders 3, Montreal Canadiens 2 (OT)
Winnipeg Jets 3, Dallas Stars 0
San Jose Sharks 3, Seattle Kraken 1
Los Angeles Kings 4, Calgary Flames 1
NCAA MEN'S HOCKEY TOURNAMENT --- NATIONAL SEMIFINALS
THE FROZEN FOUR AT XCEL ENERGY CENTER, ST. PAUL, MINN.
Denver 2, Boston University 1 (OT)
Boston College 4, Michigan 0
