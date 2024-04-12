BASEBALL

St. Louis Home School Patriots 3, Granite City 2

Belleville West 15, East St. Louis 2

Effingham St. Anthony Catholic 13, Triad 4

Columbia 4, Freeburg 2

Belleville Althoff Catholic 5, Father McGivney Catholic 3

Hardin Calhoun 13, Pleasant Hill 0

Gillespie 15, Carlinville 0

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 16, Carrollton 6

Breese Central 11, East Alton-Wood River 1

Marquette Catholic 16, Metro-East Lutheran 9

Mt. Sterling Brown County 17, White Hall North Greene 3

SOFTBALL

Breese Central 14, East Alton-Wood River 2

Edwardsville 19, East St. Louis 3

Belleville East 12, Collinsville 1

Belleville West 13, Alton 3

Father McGivney Catholic 15, Belleville Althoff Catholic 2

Freeburg 9, Columbia 2

Hardin Calhoun 4, Pleasant Hill 1

Carrollton 24, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 0

White Hall North Greene 15, Mt. Sterling Brown County 7

Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 12, Piasa Southwestern 8

GIRLS SOCCER

Triad 2, Mascoutah 0

Father McGivney Catholic 9, Jersey 0

Belleville East 3, Collinsville 1

Granite City 4, Columbia 3

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Granite City 15-7

Edwardsville 25-20-25, Bellville West 18-25-19

Maryville Christian 25-25, Marquette Catholic 13-19

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

New York Mets 16, Atlanta Braves 4

Kansas City Royals 13, Houston Astros 3

Oakland Athletics 1, Texas Rangers 0

Philadelphia Phillies 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

Baltimore Orioles 9, Boston Red Sox 4 (10 innings)

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds --- postponed, rain

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers --- postponed, rain

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo Sabres 4, Washington Capitals 2

New Jersey Devils 6, Toronto Maple Leafs 5

Ottawa Senators 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (shootout: OTT 1, TB 0)

Florida Panthers 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 0

Philadelphia Flyers 4, New York Rangers 1

Pittsburgh Penguins 6, Detroit Red Wings 5 (OT)

New York Islanders 3, Montreal Canadiens 2 (OT)

Winnipeg Jets 3, Dallas Stars 0

San Jose Sharks 3, Seattle Kraken 1

Los Angeles Kings 4, Calgary Flames 1

NCAA MEN'S HOCKEY TOURNAMENT --- NATIONAL SEMIFINALS

THE FROZEN FOUR AT XCEL ENERGY CENTER, ST. PAUL, MINN.

Denver 2, Boston University 1 (OT)

Boston College 4, Michigan 0

