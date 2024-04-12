Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, April 11, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BASEBALL St. Louis Home School Patriots 3, Granite City 2 Belleville West 15, East St. Louis 2 Effingham St. Anthony Catholic 13, Triad 4 Columbia 4, Freeburg 2 Belleville Althoff Catholic 5, Father McGivney Catholic 3 Hardin Calhoun 13, Pleasant Hill 0 Gillespie 15, Carlinville 0 Jacksonville Routt Catholic 16, Carrollton 6 Breese Central 11, East Alton-Wood River 1 Marquette Catholic 16, Metro-East Lutheran 9 Mt. Sterling Brown County 17, White Hall North Greene 3 SOFTBALL Breese Central 14, East Alton-Wood River 2 Edwardsville 19, East St. Louis 3 Belleville East 12, Collinsville 1 Belleville West 13, Alton 3 Father McGivney Catholic 15, Belleville Althoff Catholic 2 Freeburg 9, Columbia 2 Hardin Calhoun 4, Pleasant Hill 1 Carrollton 24, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 0 White Hall North Greene 15, Mt. Sterling Brown County 7 Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 12, Piasa Southwestern 8 GIRLS SOCCER Triad 2, Mascoutah 0 Father McGivney Catholic 9, Jersey 0 Belleville East 3, Collinsville 1 Granite City 4, Columbia 3 Article continues after sponsor message BOYS VOLLEYBALL Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Granite City 15-7 Edwardsville 25-20-25, Bellville West 18-25-19 Maryville Christian 25-25, Marquette Catholic 13-19 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL New York Mets 16, Atlanta Braves 4 Kansas City Royals 13, Houston Astros 3 Oakland Athletics 1, Texas Rangers 0 Philadelphia Phillies 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 1 Baltimore Orioles 9, Boston Red Sox 4 (10 innings) Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds --- postponed, rain Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers --- postponed, rain NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Buffalo Sabres 4, Washington Capitals 2 New Jersey Devils 6, Toronto Maple Leafs 5 Ottawa Senators 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (shootout: OTT 1, TB 0) Florida Panthers 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 0 Philadelphia Flyers 4, New York Rangers 1 Pittsburgh Penguins 6, Detroit Red Wings 5 (OT) New York Islanders 3, Montreal Canadiens 2 (OT) Winnipeg Jets 3, Dallas Stars 0 San Jose Sharks 3, Seattle Kraken 1 Los Angeles Kings 4, Calgary Flames 1 NCAA MEN'S HOCKEY TOURNAMENT --- NATIONAL SEMIFINALS THE FROZEN FOUR AT XCEL ENERGY CENTER, ST. PAUL, MINN. Denver 2, Boston University 1 (OT) Boston College 4, Michigan 0 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip