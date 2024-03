Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Sunday, March 24, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE AT PALM BEACH, FLA. Houston Astros 9, St. Louis Cardinals 4 CACTUS LEAGUE AT PEORIA, ARIZ. Chicago Cubs 9, Seattle Mariners 9 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT --- SECOND ROUND EAST REGIONAL AT BARCLAYS CENTER, BROOKLYN, N.Y AND SPOKANE VETERANS MEMORIAL ARENA, SPOKANE, WASH. (1) Connecticut 75, (9) Northwestern 59 (5) San Diego State 85, (13) Yale 57 SOUTH REGIONAL AT BARCLAYS CENTER, BROOKLYN, N.Y., FEDEX FORUM, MEMPHIS, TENN. AND GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE, INDIANAPOLIS, IND. ((2) Marquette 81, (10) Colorado 77 (4) Duke 93, (12) James Madison 55 (1) Houston 100, (9) Texas A&M 95 (OT) MIDWEST REGIONAL AT GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE, INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (1) Purdue 106, (9) Utah State 67 WEST REGIONAL AT FEDEX FORUM, MEMPHIS, TENN. AND SPOKANE VETERANS MEMORIAL ARENA, SPOKANE, WASH. (6) Clemson 72, (3) Baylor 64 (4) Alabama 72, (12) Grand Canyon 61 Article continues after sponsor message NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT --- SECOND ROUND REGIONAL 1 AT COLONIAL LIFE ARENA, COLUMBIA, S.C. AND GILL COLISEUM, CORVALLIS, ORE. (1) South Carolina 88. (8) North Carolina 41 (3) Oregon State 61, (6) Nebraska 51 REGIONAL 2 AT BRAMLAGE COLISEUM, MANHATTAN, KAN. AND PETE MARAVICH ASSEMBLY CENTER, BATON ROUGE, LA. (5) Colorado 63, (4) Kansas State 50 (3) LSU 83, (11) Middle Tennessee State 56 REGIONAL 3 AT VALUE CITY ARENA, COLUMBUS, OHIO AND CASSELL COLISEUM, BLACKSBURG, VA. (7) Duke 76, (2) Ohio State 63 (5) Baylor 75, (4) Virginia Tech 72 REGIONAL 4 AT MOODY CENTER, AUSTIN, TEX. AND MAPLES PAVILION, STANFORD, CALIF. (1) Texas 65, (8) Alabama 54 (2) Stanford 87, (7) Iowa State 81 (OT) FIFA WORLD SOCCER CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE --- THE FINAL AT AT&T STADIUM, ARLINGTON, TEX. United States 2, Mexico 0 THIRD PLACE GAME AT AT&T STADIUM, ARLINGTON, TEX. Jamaica 1, Panama 0 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Salvation Army, Caritas Family Solutions, Beyond the Shelve's, and more!