Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, March 25, 2024
BASEBALL
Alton 8, Civic Memorial 0
Hardin Calhoun 15, East Alton-Wood River 0
Carrolton at Pittsfield --- postponed, rain
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic at Edwardsville --- postponed, rain
Highland 7, Byron 7
Hillsboro 5, Staunton 4
Triad 19, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 4
Greenville at Marquette Catholic --- postponed, rain
Valmeyer at Ste. Genevieve (Mo.) Valle Catholic --- postponed, rain
SOFTBALL
Triad 11 Breese Central 1
Alton at Jersey --- postponed, rain
Bunker Hill at Father McGivney Catholic --- postponed, rain
Carrollton 12, Staunton 8
Civic Memorial at Belleville East --- postponed, rain
Effingham St. Anthony Catholic 11, Highland 1
Greenville at Marquette Catholic --- postponed, rain
GIRLS SOCCER
East Alton-Wood River 1, Piasa Southwestern 0
Columbia 2, Father McGivney Catholic 2
Belleville East 2, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1
O'Fallon 1, Gurnee Warren 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Collinsville 28-22-25, Marquette Catholic 26-25-20
Granite City 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 17-20
Belleville East 25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 14-15
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vegas Golden Knights 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (OT)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING AT MESA, ARIZ.
St. Louis Cardinals 6, Chicago Cubs 3
NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT --- SECOND ROUND
REGIONAL 1 AT SIMON SKOJDT ASSEMBLY HALL, BLOOMINGTON, IND. AND PURCELL PAVILION, SOUTH BEND, IND.
(2) Notre Dame 71, (7) Mississippi 56
(4) Indiana 75. (5) Oklahoman 68
REGIONAL 2 AT CARVER-HAWKEYE ARENA, IOWA CITY, IA. AND PAULEY PAVILION, LOS ANGELES, CALIF.
(1) Iowa 64. (8) West Virginia 54
(2) UCLA 67, (7) Creighton 63
REGIONAL 3 AT GAMPEL PAVILION, STORRS, CONN. AND GALEN CENTER, LOS ANGELES, CALIF.
(3) Connecticut 72, (6) Syracuse 64
(1) USC 73, (8) Kansas 55
REGIONAL 4 AT REYNOLDS COLISEUM, RALEIGH, N.C. AND MCCARTNEY ATHLETIC CENTER, SPOKANE, WASH.
(3) North Carolina State 79, (6) Tennessee 72
(4) Gonzaga 77, (5) Utah 66
