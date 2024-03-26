Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, March 25, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BASEBALL Alton 8, Civic Memorial 0 Hardin Calhoun 15, East Alton-Wood River 0 Carrolton at Pittsfield --- postponed, rain Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic at Edwardsville --- postponed, rain Highland 7, Byron 7 Hillsboro 5, Staunton 4 Triad 19, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 4 Greenville at Marquette Catholic --- postponed, rain Valmeyer at Ste. Genevieve (Mo.) Valle Catholic --- postponed, rain SOFTBALL Triad 11 Breese Central 1 Alton at Jersey --- postponed, rain Bunker Hill at Father McGivney Catholic --- postponed, rain Carrollton 12, Staunton 8 Civic Memorial at Belleville East --- postponed, rain Effingham St. Anthony Catholic 11, Highland 1 Greenville at Marquette Catholic --- postponed, rain GIRLS SOCCER East Alton-Wood River 1, Piasa Southwestern 0 Columbia 2, Father McGivney Catholic 2 Belleville East 2, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1 O'Fallon 1, Gurnee Warren 0 BOYS VOLLEYBALL Article continues after sponsor message Collinsville 28-22-25, Marquette Catholic 26-25-20 Granite City 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 17-20 Belleville East 25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 14-15 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Vegas Golden Knights 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (OT) MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING AT MESA, ARIZ. St. Louis Cardinals 6, Chicago Cubs 3 NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT --- SECOND ROUND REGIONAL 1 AT SIMON SKOJDT ASSEMBLY HALL, BLOOMINGTON, IND. AND PURCELL PAVILION, SOUTH BEND, IND. (2) Notre Dame 71, (7) Mississippi 56 (4) Indiana 75. (5) Oklahoman 68 REGIONAL 2 AT CARVER-HAWKEYE ARENA, IOWA CITY, IA. AND PAULEY PAVILION, LOS ANGELES, CALIF. (1) Iowa 64. (8) West Virginia 54 (2) UCLA 67, (7) Creighton 63 REGIONAL 3 AT GAMPEL PAVILION, STORRS, CONN. AND GALEN CENTER, LOS ANGELES, CALIF. (3) Connecticut 72, (6) Syracuse 64 (1) USC 73, (8) Kansas 55 REGIONAL 4 AT REYNOLDS COLISEUM, RALEIGH, N.C. AND MCCARTNEY ATHLETIC CENTER, SPOKANE, WASH. (3) North Carolina State 79, (6) Tennessee 72 (4) Gonzaga 77, (5) Utah 66 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip