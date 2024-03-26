Get The Latest News!

BASEBALL

Alton 8, Civic Memorial 0

Hardin Calhoun 15, East Alton-Wood River 0

Carrolton at Pittsfield --- postponed, rain

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic at Edwardsville --- postponed, rain

Highland 7, Byron 7

Hillsboro 5, Staunton 4

Triad 19, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 4

Greenville at Marquette Catholic --- postponed, rain

Valmeyer at Ste. Genevieve (Mo.) Valle Catholic --- postponed, rain

SOFTBALL

Triad 11 Breese Central 1

Alton at Jersey --- postponed, rain

Bunker Hill at Father McGivney Catholic --- postponed, rain

Carrollton 12, Staunton 8

Civic Memorial at Belleville East --- postponed, rain

Effingham St. Anthony Catholic 11, Highland 1

Greenville at Marquette Catholic --- postponed, rain

GIRLS SOCCER

East Alton-Wood River 1, Piasa Southwestern 0

Columbia 2, Father McGivney Catholic 2

Belleville East 2, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1

O'Fallon 1, Gurnee Warren 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Collinsville 28-22-25, Marquette Catholic 26-25-20

Granite City 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 17-20

Belleville East 25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 14-15

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vegas Golden Knights 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (OT)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING AT MESA, ARIZ.

St. Louis Cardinals 6, Chicago Cubs 3

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT --- SECOND ROUND

REGIONAL 1 AT SIMON SKOJDT ASSEMBLY HALL, BLOOMINGTON, IND. AND PURCELL PAVILION, SOUTH BEND, IND.

(2) Notre Dame 71, (7) Mississippi 56

(4) Indiana 75. (5) Oklahoman 68

REGIONAL 2 AT CARVER-HAWKEYE ARENA, IOWA CITY, IA. AND PAULEY PAVILION, LOS ANGELES, CALIF.

(1) Iowa 64. (8) West Virginia 54

(2) UCLA 67, (7) Creighton 63

REGIONAL 3 AT GAMPEL PAVILION, STORRS, CONN. AND GALEN CENTER, LOS ANGELES, CALIF.

(3) Connecticut 72, (6) Syracuse 64

(1) USC 73, (8) Kansas 55

REGIONAL 4 AT REYNOLDS COLISEUM, RALEIGH, N.C. AND MCCARTNEY ATHLETIC CENTER, SPOKANE, WASH.

(3) North Carolina State 79, (6) Tennessee 72

(4) Gonzaga 77, (5) Utah 66

