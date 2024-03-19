PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD - MONDAY, MARCH 18, 2024

BASEBALL

Valmeyer 20, East Alton-Wood River 10

Granite City 12, Parkway Central 1

Mascoutah 14, Centralia 2

SOFTBALL

Belleville East 1, Waterloo 0

Metro-East Lutheran 7, Dupo 3

Civic Memorial 12, Collinsville 1

East Alton-Wood River 11, Bunker Hill 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Roxana 9, East Alton-Wood River 0

Trenton Wesclin 3, Maryville Christian 2

Triad 5, Highland 0

Civic Memorial 8, Carbondale 6

Waterloo 4, Belleville Althoff Catholic 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Maryville Christian 25-25, Bunker Hill 12-16

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 14-17

Alton 25-25, Marquette Catholic 23-20

