Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, March 18, 2024
PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD - MONDAY, MARCH 18, 2024
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
BASEBALL
Valmeyer 20, East Alton-Wood River 10
Granite City 12, Parkway Central 1
Mascoutah 14, Centralia 2
SOFTBALL
Belleville East 1, Waterloo 0
Metro-East Lutheran 7, Dupo 3
Civic Memorial 12, Collinsville 1
East Alton-Wood River 11, Bunker Hill 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Roxana 9, East Alton-Wood River 0
Trenton Wesclin 3, Maryville Christian 2
Triad 5, Highland 0
Civic Memorial 8, Carbondale 6
Waterloo 4, Belleville Althoff Catholic 2
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Maryville Christian 25-25, Bunker Hill 12-16
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 14-17
Alton 25-25, Marquette Catholic 23-20
More like this: