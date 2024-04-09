Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, April 8, 2024
BASEBALL
Belleville West 8, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0
Triad 12, Civic Memorial 2
Belleville East 3, Freeburg 1
Roxana 17, Bunker Hill 0
Columbia 15, Red Bud 0
Jacksonville 9, Granite City 6
Highland 5, Jersey 4
Father McGivney Catholic 9, Piasa Southwestern 0
Winchester West Central 9, Hardin Calhoun 1
Carrollton 11, White Hall North Greene 2
Metro-East Lutheran 9, Marissa-Coulterville 4
SOFTBALL
Waterloo 8, Triad 0
Highland 8, Mascoutah 1
Hardin Calhoun 10, Winchester West Central 0
Gillespie 3, Collinsville 1
Red Bud 20, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 5
Dupo 24, Cahokia 0
Roxana 19, Piasa Southwestern 16
Trenton Wesclin 18, Father McGivney Catholic 1
Carrollton 15, White Hall North Greene 8
Jersey 6, Civic Memorial 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Greenville 2, Jersey 1
Litchfield 7, Metro-East Lutheran 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Chaminade College Prep Catholic 25-27, Edwardsville 20-25
Edwardsville 22-25-15, Parkway West 25-20-13
Edwardsville 25-25, Oakville 16-22
MONDAY'S RESULT
Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Granite City 13-20
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Philadelphia Phillies 5, St. Louis Cardinals 3 (10 innings)
San Diego Padres 9, Chicago Cubs 8
Cleveland Guardians 4, Chicago White Sox 0
New York Yankees 7, Miami Marlins 0
Pittsburgh Pirates 7, Detroit Tigers 4
Cincinnati Reds 10, Milwaukee Brewers 8
Toronto Blue Jays 5, Seattle Mariners 2
New York Mets 8, Atlanta Braves 7
Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Minnesota Twins 2
Colorado Rockies 7, Arizona Diamondbacks 5
Los Angeles Angels 7, Tampa Bay Rays 1
Washington Nationals 8, San Francisco Giants 1
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2 (OT)
Vancouver Canucks 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
2024 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT STATE FARM STADIUM, GLENDALE, ARIZ.
(1) Connecticut 75, (1) Purdue 60
