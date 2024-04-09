BASEBALL

Belleville West 8, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0

Triad 12, Civic Memorial 2

Belleville East 3, Freeburg 1

Roxana 17, Bunker Hill 0

Columbia 15, Red Bud 0

Jacksonville 9, Granite City 6

Highland 5, Jersey 4

Father McGivney Catholic 9, Piasa Southwestern 0

Winchester West Central 9, Hardin Calhoun 1

Carrollton 11, White Hall North Greene 2

Metro-East Lutheran 9, Marissa-Coulterville 4

SOFTBALL

Waterloo 8, Triad 0

Highland 8, Mascoutah 1

Hardin Calhoun 10, Winchester West Central 0

Gillespie 3, Collinsville 1

Red Bud 20, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 5

Dupo 24, Cahokia 0

Roxana 19, Piasa Southwestern 16

Trenton Wesclin 18, Father McGivney Catholic 1

Carrollton 15, White Hall North Greene 8

Jersey 6, Civic Memorial 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Greenville 2, Jersey 1

Litchfield 7, Metro-East Lutheran 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Chaminade College Prep Catholic 25-27, Edwardsville 20-25

Edwardsville 22-25-15, Parkway West 25-20-13

Edwardsville 25-25, Oakville 16-22

MONDAY'S RESULT

Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Granite City 13-20

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Philadelphia Phillies 5, St. Louis Cardinals 3 (10 innings)

San Diego Padres 9, Chicago Cubs 8

Cleveland Guardians 4, Chicago White Sox 0

New York Yankees 7, Miami Marlins 0

Pittsburgh Pirates 7, Detroit Tigers 4

Cincinnati Reds 10, Milwaukee Brewers 8

Toronto Blue Jays 5, Seattle Mariners 2

New York Mets 8, Atlanta Braves 7

Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Minnesota Twins 2

Colorado Rockies 7, Arizona Diamondbacks 5

Los Angeles Angels 7, Tampa Bay Rays 1

Washington Nationals 8, San Francisco Giants 1

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2 (OT)

Vancouver Canucks 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

2024 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT STATE FARM STADIUM, GLENDALE, ARIZ.

(1) Connecticut 75, (1) Purdue 60

