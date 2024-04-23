BASEBALL

Valmeyer 8, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1

Mascoutah 14, Civic Memorial 0

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 10, Granite City 5

Highland 2, Waterlloo 1

St. Louis Home School Patriots 3, Alton 1

Triad 9, Jersey 1

Father McGivney Catholic 13, Roxana 1

Gillespie 8, Bunker Hill 1

Hardin Calhoun 12, White Hall North Greene 4

Litchfield 8, Carlinville 1

Carrollton 22, Griggsville-Perry 2

SOFTBALL

Triad 13, Mascoutah 10

Waterloo 6, Jersey 2

Carlinville 7, Litchfield 0

Piasa Southwestern 10, Collinsville 5

Hardin Calhoun 14, White Hall North Greene 0

Highland 4, Civic Memorial 2

Alton 6, Cahokia 0

East Alton-Wood River 9, Marquette Catholic 1

Carrollton 30, Griggsville-Perry 0

Pawnee 6, Staunton 5

GIRLS SOCCER

Triad 1, Belleville West 0

Civic Memorial 3, Highland 0

Roxana 4, Maryville Christian 0

Piasa Southwestern 4, Metro-East Lutheran 1

Waterloo 1, Father McGivney Catholic 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Granite City 25-25, St. Louis Medicine and Bioscience 15-13

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3

Oakland Athletics 2, New York Yankees 0

Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Milwaukee Brewers 2

Philadelphia Phillies 7, Cincinnati Reds 0

Detroit Tigers 7, Tampa Bay Rays 1

Atlanta Braves 3, Miami Marlins 0

Minnesota Twins 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto Blue Jays 5, Kansas City Royals 3

San Diego Padres 3, Colorado Rockies 1

Baltimore Orioles 4, Los Angeles Angels 2

San Francisco Giants 5, New York Mets 3

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS --- FIRST ROUND

BEST-OF SEVEN

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Boston Bruins 2 (series tied 1-1)

Carolina Hurricanes 5, New York Islanders 3 (CAR leads 2-0)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Dallas Stars 3 (VGK leads 1-0)

Edmonton Oilers 7, Los Angeles Kings 4 (EDM leads 1-0)

2024 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Cleveland Cavaliers 96, Orlando Magic 86 (CLE leads 2-0)

New York Knicks 104, Philadelphia 76ers 101 (NY leads 2-0)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Denver Nuggets 101, Los Angeles Lakers 99 (DEN leads 2-0)

