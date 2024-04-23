Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, April 22, 2024
BASEBALL
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Valmeyer 8, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1
Mascoutah 14, Civic Memorial 0
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 10, Granite City 5
Highland 2, Waterlloo 1
St. Louis Home School Patriots 3, Alton 1
Triad 9, Jersey 1
Father McGivney Catholic 13, Roxana 1
Gillespie 8, Bunker Hill 1
Hardin Calhoun 12, White Hall North Greene 4
Litchfield 8, Carlinville 1
Carrollton 22, Griggsville-Perry 2
SOFTBALL
Triad 13, Mascoutah 10
Waterloo 6, Jersey 2
Carlinville 7, Litchfield 0
Piasa Southwestern 10, Collinsville 5
Hardin Calhoun 14, White Hall North Greene 0
Highland 4, Civic Memorial 2
Alton 6, Cahokia 0
East Alton-Wood River 9, Marquette Catholic 1
Carrollton 30, Griggsville-Perry 0
Pawnee 6, Staunton 5
GIRLS SOCCER
Triad 1, Belleville West 0
Civic Memorial 3, Highland 0
Roxana 4, Maryville Christian 0
Piasa Southwestern 4, Metro-East Lutheran 1
Waterloo 1, Father McGivney Catholic 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Granite City 25-25, St. Louis Medicine and Bioscience 15-13
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis Cardinals 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3
Oakland Athletics 2, New York Yankees 0
Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Milwaukee Brewers 2
Philadelphia Phillies 7, Cincinnati Reds 0
Detroit Tigers 7, Tampa Bay Rays 1
Atlanta Braves 3, Miami Marlins 0
Minnesota Twins 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto Blue Jays 5, Kansas City Royals 3
San Diego Padres 3, Colorado Rockies 1
Baltimore Orioles 4, Los Angeles Angels 2
San Francisco Giants 5, New York Mets 3
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS --- FIRST ROUND
BEST-OF SEVEN
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Boston Bruins 2 (series tied 1-1)
Carolina Hurricanes 5, New York Islanders 3 (CAR leads 2-0)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights 4, Dallas Stars 3 (VGK leads 1-0)
Edmonton Oilers 7, Los Angeles Kings 4 (EDM leads 1-0)
2024 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Cleveland Cavaliers 96, Orlando Magic 86 (CLE leads 2-0)
New York Knicks 104, Philadelphia 76ers 101 (NY leads 2-0)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Denver Nuggets 101, Los Angeles Lakers 99 (DEN leads 2-0)
More like this: