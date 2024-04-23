Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, April 22, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BASEBALL Valmeyer 8, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1 Mascoutah 14, Civic Memorial 0 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 10, Granite City 5 Highland 2, Waterlloo 1 St. Louis Home School Patriots 3, Alton 1 Triad 9, Jersey 1 Father McGivney Catholic 13, Roxana 1 Gillespie 8, Bunker Hill 1 Hardin Calhoun 12, White Hall North Greene 4 Litchfield 8, Carlinville 1 Carrollton 22, Griggsville-Perry 2 SOFTBALL Triad 13, Mascoutah 10 Waterloo 6, Jersey 2 Carlinville 7, Litchfield 0 Piasa Southwestern 10, Collinsville 5 Hardin Calhoun 14, White Hall North Greene 0 Highland 4, Civic Memorial 2 Alton 6, Cahokia 0 East Alton-Wood River 9, Marquette Catholic 1 Carrollton 30, Griggsville-Perry 0 Pawnee 6, Staunton 5 GIRLS SOCCER Triad 1, Belleville West 0 Civic Memorial 3, Highland 0 Roxana 4, Maryville Christian 0 Piasa Southwestern 4, Metro-East Lutheran 1 Waterloo 1, Father McGivney Catholic 1 BOYS VOLLEYBALL Granite City 25-25, St. Louis Medicine and Bioscience 15-13 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3 Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Oakland Athletics 2, New York Yankees 0 Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Milwaukee Brewers 2 Philadelphia Phillies 7, Cincinnati Reds 0 Detroit Tigers 7, Tampa Bay Rays 1 Atlanta Braves 3, Miami Marlins 0 Minnesota Twins 7, Chicago White Sox 3 Toronto Blue Jays 5, Kansas City Royals 3 San Diego Padres 3, Colorado Rockies 1 Baltimore Orioles 4, Los Angeles Angels 2 San Francisco Giants 5, New York Mets 3 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS --- FIRST ROUND BEST-OF SEVEN EASTERN CONFERENCE Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Boston Bruins 2 (series tied 1-1) Carolina Hurricanes 5, New York Islanders 3 (CAR leads 2-0) WESTERN CONFERENCE Vegas Golden Knights 4, Dallas Stars 3 (VGK leads 1-0) Edmonton Oilers 7, Los Angeles Kings 4 (EDM leads 1-0) 2024 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN EASTERN CONFERENCE Cleveland Cavaliers 96, Orlando Magic 86 (CLE leads 2-0) New York Knicks 104, Philadelphia 76ers 101 (NY leads 2-0) WESTERN CONFERENCE Denver Nuggets 101, Los Angeles Lakers 99 (DEN leads 2-0) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Luis, Nourished Revival, Eberhart Sign & Lighting, and More!