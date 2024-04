Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - March 31, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Los Angeles Dodgers 5, St. Louis Cardinals 4 Chicago Cubs 9, Texas Rangers 5 Los Angeles Angels 4, Baltimore Orioles 1 Philadelphia Phillies 5, Atlanta Braves 4 Milwaukee Brewers 4, New York Mets 1 Pittsburgh Pirates 9, Miami Marlins 7 (10 innings) Toronto Blue Jays 9, Tampa Bay Rays 2 Cincinnati Reds 6, Washington Nationals 5 Detroit Tigers 3, Chicago White Sox 2 Kansas City Royals 11, Minnesota Twins 0 New York Yankees 4, Houston Astros 23 Oakland Athletics 4, Cleveland Guardians 3 Boston Red Sox 5, Seattle Mariners 1 Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Colorado Rockies 1 San Diego Padres 13, San Francisco Giants 4 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Vancouver Canucks 3, Anaheim Ducks 2 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT --- REGIONAL FINALS ELITE EIGHT MIDWEST REGIONAL FINAL AT LITTLE CAESAR'S ARENA, DETROIT, MICH. (1) Purdue 72. (2) Tennessee 66 SOUTH REGIONAL FINAL AT AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER, DALLAS, TEX. Article continues after sponsor message (11) North Carolina State 76. (4) Duke 64 NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT --- REGIONAL FINALS ELITE EIGHT REGIONAL 1 FINAL AT MVP ARENA, ALBANY, N.Y. (1) South Carolina 70, (3) Oregon State 58 REGIONAL 4 FINAL AT MODA CENTER, PORTLAND, ORE. (3) North Carolina State 76. (1) Texas 66 NCAA MEN'S HOCKEY TOURNAMENT --- REGIONAL FINALS QUARTERFINALS SATURDAY'S RESULTS SPRINGFIELD FINAL AT MASSMUTUAL CENTER, SPRINGFIELD, MASS. Denver 2, Cornell 1 SIOUX FALLS FINAL AT DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER, SIOUX FALLS, S.D. Boston University 6, Minnesota 3 SUNDAY'S RESULTS MARYLAND HEIGHTS FINAL AT CENTENE COMMUNITY ICE CENTER, MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. Michigan 5, Michigan State 2 PROVIDENCE FINAL AT DUNKIN' DONUTS CENTER, PROVIDENCE, R.I. Boston College 5, Quinnipiac 4 (OT) UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK ONE SATURDAY'S RESULTS Michigan Panthers 18, St. Louis BattleHawks 16 Birmingham Stallions 27, Arlington Renegades 14 SUNDAY'S RESULTS San Antonio Brahmas 27, DC Defenders 12 Memphis Showboats 18, Houston Roughnecks 12 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip