Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Friday, March 22, 2024

PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL
Piasa Southwestern 6, Roxana 4
Columbia 3, Gillespie 0
Jersey 13, Metro-East Lutheran 3
East Alton-Wood River 10, Bunker Hill 7
Highland 7, Moline 6
Valmeyer 8, Campbell Hill Trico 3
Triad 6, Chatham Glenwood 2
DuQuoin 7, Civic Memorial 6
Father McGivney Catholic 8, Greenbrier, Ark. 6
Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis) 11, Collinsville 1
Marquette Catholic 6, Alton 3
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 6, Carrollton 2
Breese Central 11, Staunton 6

SOFTBALL
Belleville East 11, Naperville North 1
Granite City 14, Father McGivney Catholic 9
Waterloo 11, East Alton-Wood River 5
Gillespie 8, Jersey 1
Carrollton 4, Civic Memorial 1
Hardin Calhoun 10, Barry Western 0
Auburn 11, Carlinville 1
Payson Seymour 12, White Hall North Greene 2

GIRLS SOCCER
Freeburg 3, Father McGivney Catholic 1
St. Louis Home School Patriots 5, Maryville Christian 1

THURSDAY'S RESULT
Maryville Christian 2, Metro-East Lutheran 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Belleville East 25-25, Maryville Christian 15-14
Maryville Christian 27-25, Marquette Catholic 25-14
Marquette Catholic 25-25, St. Pius X Catholic (Festus, Mo.) 17-18
St. Xavier Catholic (Louisville) 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 12-8
St. Xavier Catholic (Louisville) 25-25, Collinsville 16-7
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Alton 20-12

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE

AT JUPITER, FLA.

THURSDAY'S RESULT
Houston Astros 9, St. Louis Cardinals 1

FRIDAY'S RESULT
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins --- cancelled

CACTUS LEAGUE

THURSDAY'S RESULT

AT SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado Rockies 2

FRIDAY'S RESULT

AT MESA, ARIZ.
San Francisco Giants 7, Chicago Cubs 3

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT --- FIRST ROUND

EAST REGIONAL

AT BARCLAYS CENTER, BROOKLYN, N.Y. AND SPOKANE VETERANS MEMORIAL ARENA, SPOKANE, WASH.

(9) Northwestern 77, (8) Florida Atlantic 65 (OT)
(5) San Diego State 96, (12) Alabama-Birmingham 65
(1) Connecticut 91, (16) Stetson 52
(13) Yale 78, (4) Auburn 76

SOUTH REGIONAL

AT GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE, INDIANAPOLIS, IND.. AND FEDEX FORUM, MEMPHIS, TENN.

(2) Marquette 87, (15) Western Kentucky 69
(10) Colorado 102, (7) Florida 100
(9) Texas A&M 98, (8) Nebraska 86
(4) Duke 64, (13) Vermont 47
(1) Houston 86, (16) Longwood 46
(12) James Madison 72, (5) Wisconsin 61

MIDWEST REGIONAL

AT GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE, INDIANAPOLIS, IND.

(1) Purdue 78, (16) Grambling 50
(8) Utah State 88, (9) TCU 72

WEST REGIONAL

AT FEDEX FORUM, MEMPHIS, TENN. AND SPOKANE VETERANS MEMORIAL ARENA, SPOKANE, WASH.

(3) Baylor 92, (14) Colgate 67
(6) Clemson 77, (11) New Mexico 56
(4) Alabama 109, (13) Charleston 96
(12) Grand Canyon 75. (5) Saint Mary's 66

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT --- FIRST ROUND

REGIONAL 1

AT COLONIAL LIFE ARENA, CHARLESTON, S.C. AND GILL COLISEUM, CORVALLIS, ORE.

(8) North Carolina 59, (9) Michigan State 56
(1) South Carolina 91, (16) Presbyterian College 39
(3) Oregon State 73, (14) Eastern Washington 57
(6) Nebraska 61, Texas A&M 59

REGIONAL 2

AT PETE MARAVICH ASSEMBLY CENTER, BATON ROUGE, LA. AND BRAMLAGE COLISEUM, MANHATTAN, KAN.

(11) Middle Tennessee State 71, (5) Louisville 69
(3) LSU 70, (14) Rice 60
(4) Kansas State 78, (13) Portland 65
(5) Colorado 86, (12) Drake 72

REGIONAL 3

AT VALUE CITY ARENA, COLUMBUS, OHIO AND CASSILL COLISEUM, BLACKSBURG, VA.

(2) Ohio State 80, (15) Maine 57
(7) Duke 72, (10) Richmond 63
(4) Virginia Tech 92, (13) Marshall 49
(5) Baylor 80, (12) Vanderbilt 63

REGIONAL 4

AT MOODY CENTER, AUSTIN, TEX. AND MAPLES PAVILION, STANFORD, CALIF.

(1) Texas 82, (16) Drexel 42
(8) Alabama 82, (9) Florida State 74
(7) Iowa State 93, (10) Maryland 86
(2) Stanford 79. (15) Norfolk State 50

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE --- SEMIFINALS

AT AT&T STADIUM, ARLINGTON, TEX.

Mexico 3, Panama 0
United States 3, Jamaica 1 (after extra time)