Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Friday, April 12, 2024
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
BASEBALL
Triad 15, Civic Memorial 6
Collinsville 15, Belleville West 14
Jersey 9, Hardin Calhoun 3
Piasa Southwestern 5, Vandalia 3
O’Fallon 10, Alton 6
Breese Central 6, New Athens 2
Father McGivney Catholic 22, Metro-East Lutheran 0
Valmeyer13, Bunker Hill 4
Belleville East 6, Rochester 5
Roxana 3, Salem 1
Edwardsville 7, Carmel, Ind. University 5
Hillsboro 11, Carlinville 1
Hamilton 9, Carrollton 5
Gillespie 14, Staunton 4
SOFTBALL
Roxana 8, Salem 2
Waterloo 4, Red Bud 0
Breese Central 13, New Athens 3
Gillespie 10, Staunton 0
Chatham Glenwood 3-6, Edwardsville 2-7
Marissa-Coulterville 15, Father McGivney Catholic 0
Triad 17, Civic Memorial 1
Columbia 10, Granite City 6
Bunker Hill 3, Valmeyer 2
Carlinville 2, Hillsboro 1
Piasa Southwestern 19, Vandalia 0
Gillespie 19, Staunton 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Cor Jesu Catholic Academy 3, Granite City 0
St. Joseph’s Academy Catholic 5, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0
Trenton Wesclin 3, Salem 1
Father McGivney Catholic 7, Roxana 0
Greenville 7, East Alton-Wood River 0
Civic Memorial 7, Breese Central 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Belleville East 25-25, Plainfield North 17-19
Belleville East 25-25, Yorkville 11-14
Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Belleville West 21-19
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis Cardinals 9, Arizona Diamondbacks 6
Seattle Mariners 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Detroit Tigers 8, Minnesota Twins 2
Pittsburgh Pirates 5, Philadelphia Phillies 2
Tampa Bay Rays 2, San Francisco Giants 1
Milwaukee Brewers 11, Baltimore Orioles 1
Colorado Rockies 12, Toronto Blue Jays 4
Los Angeles Angels 7, Boston Red Sox 0
Atlanta Braves 8, Miami Marlins 1
New York Mets 6, Kansas City Royals 1
Cincinnati Reds 11, Chicago White Sox 1
Texas Rangers 12, Houston Astros 8
Oakland Athletics 2, Washington Nationals 1 (10 innings)
San Diego Padres 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7 (11 innings)
New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians – postponed, rain
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Carolina Hurricanes 5, St. Louis Blues 2
Nashville Predators 5, Chicago Blackhawks 1
Arizona Coyotes 3, Edmonton Oilers 2 (OT)
Vegas Golden Knights 7, Minnesota Wild 2
Calgary Flames 6, Anaheim Ducks 3
More like this: