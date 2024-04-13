Get The Latest News!

BASEBALL

Triad 15, Civic Memorial 6

Collinsville 15, Belleville West 14

Jersey 9, Hardin Calhoun 3

Piasa Southwestern 5, Vandalia 3

O’Fallon 10, Alton 6

Breese Central 6, New Athens 2

Father McGivney Catholic 22, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Valmeyer13, Bunker Hill 4

Belleville East 6, Rochester 5

Roxana 3, Salem 1

Edwardsville 7, Carmel, Ind. University 5

Hillsboro 11, Carlinville 1

Hamilton 9, Carrollton 5

Gillespie 14, Staunton 4

SOFTBALL

Roxana 8, Salem 2

Waterloo 4, Red Bud 0

Breese Central 13, New Athens 3

Gillespie 10, Staunton 0

Chatham Glenwood 3-6, Edwardsville 2-7

Marissa-Coulterville 15, Father McGivney Catholic 0

Triad 17, Civic Memorial 1

Columbia 10, Granite City 6

Bunker Hill 3, Valmeyer 2

Carlinville 2, Hillsboro 1

Piasa Southwestern 19, Vandalia 0

Gillespie 19, Staunton 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Cor Jesu Catholic Academy 3, Granite City 0

St. Joseph’s Academy Catholic 5, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

Trenton Wesclin 3, Salem 1

Father McGivney Catholic 7, Roxana 0

Greenville 7, East Alton-Wood River 0

Civic Memorial 7, Breese Central 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Belleville East 25-25, Plainfield North 17-19

Belleville East 25-25, Yorkville 11-14

Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Belleville West 21-19

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals 9, Arizona Diamondbacks 6

Seattle Mariners 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit Tigers 8, Minnesota Twins 2

Pittsburgh Pirates 5, Philadelphia Phillies 2

Tampa Bay Rays 2, San Francisco Giants 1

Milwaukee Brewers 11, Baltimore Orioles 1

Colorado Rockies 12, Toronto Blue Jays 4

Los Angeles Angels 7, Boston Red Sox 0

Atlanta Braves 8, Miami Marlins 1

New York Mets 6, Kansas City Royals 1

Cincinnati Reds 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Texas Rangers 12, Houston Astros 8

Oakland Athletics 2, Washington Nationals 1 (10 innings)

San Diego Padres 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7 (11 innings)

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians – postponed, rain

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Carolina Hurricanes 5, St. Louis Blues 2

Nashville Predators 5, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Arizona Coyotes 3, Edmonton Oilers 2 (OT)

Vegas Golden Knights 7, Minnesota Wild 2

Calgary Flames 6, Anaheim Ducks 3

