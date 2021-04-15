ALTON - A new health-oriented, plant-based eatery - The River’s Vedge - has opened in the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton at 627 E. Broadway in Alton.

Owner Melissa Hassen said River’s Vedge has had a soft opening and has put a sign outside about salad/sandwiches available. The business is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Melissa, a vegan herself, wanted to offer another alternative for those who wish to have a plant-based diet. Melissa’s daughter, Chelsey, 26, a long-time vegan, is also involved in the business, her mother said.

On Friday, the River’s Vedge will have a tofu wrap available. The sandwiches can have cucumbers, carrots, radishes, avocado, cream cheese, and many other veggie delights. Melissa said people can build their own sandwiches at her restaurant.

Melissa is a huge proponent and involved in the Jacoby Arts Center, and sees this as something that can help bring people into the facility.

“I wanted to give back to the community and wanted to offer healthy food choices,” Melissa said. “People can call and do curb-side or come into the restaurant and pick up their food. We do not have a drive-thru. People can also use door-dash. When they come inside they can browse the gallery while they wait for their food.”

Melissa excitedly plans for vegan ice cream to be available by summer.

The River’s Vedge phone number is (618) 509-3374.

The Facebook page is:

https://www.facebook.com/The-Rivers-Vedge-104104528469477/

