EDWARDSVILLE - Planning for Edwardsville’s classic car cruise and weekend festival has begun, offering entertainment for all ages. 2018 marks the 21st year for the festival, with companies and vendors throughout the region already signing on as event sponsors and merchants. The Edwardsville Route 66 Festival takes place this year on Friday, June 8, and Saturday, June 9, at City Park in downtown Edwardsville, Ill.

Travelers come from afar to enjoy the city’s classic car cruise and show. The weekend also plays host to great food, beer, wine, art vendors, children’s activities, the annual Metro Milers 10k Run and the Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride. On Saturday, all food, beverage, art vendors and children booths open at 10 a.m. with trolley rides available every half hour. Additional activities are still being planned for this crowd-pleasing festival, offering a little something for everyone.

Entertainment will be in full force at this year’s festival, with The Catapults at 6:30 p.m. and the Fabulous Motown Revue at 9 p.m. kicking off the weekend’s festivities on Friday night. Saturday will include entertainment during the day, followed by The Mellow Ds at 2:30 p.m. and more music and fun continuing throughout the day. During the evening hours, patrons can enjoy tunes from Jonathan Braddy Band starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the weekend’s headliners, Johnny Holzum & Well Hungarians at 9 p.m. Their performances include great original music as well as country, rock, pop, Motown and classic cover songs ranging from the Zac Brown Band to Bad Company and Lynyrd Skynyrd, to Ed Sheeran and Maroon 5. Guaranteed to entertain when they take the stage, Johnny Holzum & Well Hungarians will close down the festival at 11:30 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Katie Grable of the City of Edwardsville’s Parks and Recreation Department, said: “This year’s Route 66 Festival will continue to entertain locals and visitors alike and we love that the entire community comes together to enjoy a good time. With great music, food, entertainment and fun, there’s a lot to offer festival-goers.”

The 2018 Mother Road Sponsor of this year’s Route 66 Event will again be Cork Tree Creative, Inc. Cork Tree Creative is an Edwardsville-based, full service marketing, public relations and website development firm. If you own a business and are ready to take part in this family-friendly event, sign on as an event sponsor today! Sponsorships range from $50 to $5,000 and will be accepted throughout the month of April. Those interested in being a sponsor or a festival vendor can contact Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538 or visit www.edwardsvilleroute66.com for more information. Registration forms are also available to download online.

For more information about the festival and its events, visit www.edwardsvilleroute66.com or follow the event on Facebook at Edwardsville Route 66 Festival as well as Twitter. The Edwardsville Route 66 Festival is also in Instagram.

More like this:

Related Video: