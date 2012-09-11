Job-seekers Encouraged to Mark Calendars for Sept. 13 in Collinsville

GODFREY - Individuals from across the St. Louis region in search of new career opportunities are encouraged to make plans to attend the upcoming Jobs Plus 2012 Jobs Fair.

Set for Sept. 13 from 1-5 p.m. at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, the event will give job-seekers the chance to meet with employers from across the St. Louis region and learn about employment opportunities in a wide variety of industries. The fair is free and open to the public.

"In today's tough economy, there are many individuals looking for jobs, and this fair will give job-seekers the chance to talk face-to-face with some of our region's biggest employers," said Mark Kern, St. Clair County Board Chairman. "We encourage anyone, from hourly wage earners to college graduates, who are looking to jump start their careers to mark their calendars to attend this event."

Fair attendees are invited to dress for success and bring along their resumes to share with prospective employers. Those needing additional copies of their resumes can take advantage of free on-site copy services for the duration of the event. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day, and private meeting spaces will be made available at Gateway Convention Center for employers wishing to conduct on-the-spot interviews with job-seekers. Fair participants will also have the opportunity to register to win one of four $50 gas cards.

A number of free informational workshops for job-seekers will also take place during the event. Topics on tap include: making a job fair work for you; dressing for success; mock interviewing; job search tips for seniors; using the lllinois workNet Internet-based job search website and other web-based job search engines; tips on filling out online job applications; and Illinois Job Link and TORQ.

"In 2011, this event attracted more than 50 employers and more than 1,600 job-seekers, and we're hoping to see both of those numbers rise significantly this year," Kern said.

Job-seekers interested in learning more about the Jobs Plus 2012 Job Fair can contact the job fair chairperson, Rick Stubblefield, St. Clair County Business Development Representative, at (618) 825-3259 or via e-mail at rstubblefield@co.st-clair.il.us . Organizations interested in participating in the Jobs Plus 2012 Job Fair may also contact Stubblefield to request a registration form or obtain additional information.

Employers Agencies

1. Ameren 1. Mid America Workforce Investment Board

2. Solutia 2. SCC Employment & Training

3. Prairie State Energy 3. Madison County E & T

4. SIHF 4. AARP

5. Clean The Uniform Co. 5. Illinois Department of Employment Security

6. Agency for Transit 6. Madison/Bond Workforce Investment Board

7. Casino Queen 7. Division of Rehabilitation Services

8. SRA International 8. Lewis and Clark Community College

9. The Bank of Edwardsville 9. Southwestern Illinois College

10. Basler Electric 10. St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Dep.

11. Whelan Security 11.Veterans Assistance Commission

12. Southern Illinois Carpenters

13. Auffenberg Dealership Group

14. Extra Help

15. Schnucks

16. Ehrhardt Tool & Machine

17. Charter Communications

18. Argosy Casino

19. United States Army

20. CVS Pharmacy

