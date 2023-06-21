EDWARDSVILLE – With the official arrival of summer on Wednesday, June 21, the City of Edwardsville wants everyone to be aware of cooling center options available during periods of extreme heat.

The City is working in cooperation with the following local facilities to provide relief when the heat index rises above 100° Fahrenheit.

Additional sites and hours may be added as needed. Please note that holiday schedules could affect operating hours.

Edwardsville Public Library: 112 S. Kansas St. – 618-692-7556 Availability: Mondays-Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays: 1-5 p.m.

Edwardsville Main Street Community Center: 1003 N. Main St. – 618-656-0300 Availability: Mondays-Fridays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

YMCA Meyer Center: 7348 Goshen Road – 618-655-1460 Mondays-Fridays: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

YMCA Niebur Center: 1200 Esic Drive – 618-656-0436 Mondays-Fridays: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Edwardsville Fire Department is also reminding residents to heed heat warnings and take steps to remain cool during periods of excessive heat. Steps that can be taken include staying out of direct sunlight, remaining in areas that are well-ventilated or air-conditioned, wearing loose and light-colored clothing, avoiding alcoholic and caffeinated beverages or sweet drinks, and staying hydrated.

Anyone feeling the negative effects of prolonged heat exposure should seek medical attention by calling 911. Further questions can be directed to the Edwardsville Fire Department at (618) 692-7540.

