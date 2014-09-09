Belleville, IL, Sept. 9, 2014… Individuals from across the St. Louis region in search of new career opportunities are encouraged to make plans to attend the upcoming JOBS PLUS 2014 JOB FAIR. Set for Thursday, Sept. 18, from 1-5 p.m. at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, IL, the event will give job seekers the chance to meet with employers from across the St. Louis region and learn about employment opportunities in a wide variety of industries. The fair is free and open to the public.

“With so many area residents in search of employment, the Jobs Plus 2014 Job Fair will give individuals the chance to meet with some of the region’s largest employers,” said Mark Kern, St. Clair County Board Chairman. “All job seekers – from high school graduates to those with advanced degrees – who are looking to jumpstart their careers are encouraged to mark their calendars to attend this great event.”

Fair attendees are invited to dress for success and bring along their resumes to share with prospective employers. During the event, prospective employers will be accepting resumes and conducting onsite interviews. For those interested in submitting applications online, a free WI-FI connection will be available throughout the entire venue. The event will also feature free interpretation services for the hearing impaired and Spanish-speaking attendees, along with a resource room where attendees can take advantage of free copy services and computer access.

In addition, job seekers will have the chance to take part in a special workshop highlighting “How to Make a Job Fair Work for You.” Attendees can also learn about the Transitional Occupation Relational Quotient (TORQ), which provides an analysis of the knowledge, skills and abilities of the job seeker in order to identify occupations that could easily utilize transferrable skills, helping to broaden the job search. TORQ also pulls job postings from various job boards and is automatically refreshed with each visit to the link that is unique to each individual.

“There’s been great interest in this year’s event from some major area employers that view the fair as a resource to secure a skilled workforce,” added Kern. “The Jobs Plus Job Fair gives individuals the chance to network and mingle with representatives of these companies, and we really hope area job seekers take advantage of this unique opportunity.”

Job-seekers interested in learning more about the JOBS PLUS 2014 JOB FAIR can contact Rick Stubblefield, with the St. Clair County Workforce Development Group, at (618) 825-3259 or via e-mail at rstubblefield@co.st-clair.il.us. Job seekers are also encouraged to like Southwestern Illinois Worknet Centers on Facebook, or visit www.mawib.com for additional information.

