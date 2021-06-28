EDWARDSVILLE - Calling all sponsors for the Seventh Annual Edwardsville Art Fair to be held September 24-26, 2021 in Edwardsville City Park.

"We are so excited to be planning this event again this year and look forward to sharing the spotlight with our contributors," the Arts Center said.

Each year the Edwardsville Arts Center presents one of the region’s most exciting cultural events, voted ‘Best Festival’ by Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau and ‘Best Art Fair’ by Hearst Media two year in a row, this event offers a wide variety of treats for your eyes and ears to partake.

The fantastic artists are the main attraction, but local restaurants will be on-site with a selection of delicious snacks and meals for guests. Local music and dance groups will also be performing on the main stage for daily entertainment. Visit our website www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com or the Facebook page, The Edwardsville Arts Center, for sponsorship information and event details later in the summer. Presented by the Edwardsville Arts Center, and sponsored by The City of Edwardsville, this event is one of the region's grandest events for all to experience the joys of the arts.

The Edwardsville Arts Center is a community visual arts center located in Edwardsville, Illinois featuring local, regional, and national artists in its gallery and gift shop. Art education programs are available to all ages in a variety of mediums to explore, such as ceramics, glass mosaic, painting, and drawing. The arts center is dedicated to the community, offering regular art exhibitions and classes to enrich the area’s cultural experiences with affordable education and entertainment.

To learn more, call the Edwardsville Arts Center at (618) 655-0337 or visit their website:

https://www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com/

