Plans were announced today for the 2013 Edwardsville Route 66 Festival coming this summer June 6 – June 8. Popular headlining acts like Mr. Wizard and SH-BOOM a sock hop event at the Wildey Theater and the annual classic car show are just a few of the draws for the festival this year.

Get ready to kick off your shoes for the second annual Sock-Hop event on Thurs., June 6 being held this year on the third floor of the historic Wildey Theater, located in downtown Edwardsville. A night full of dancing, food and fun will set the stage for the weekend-long events. On Fri., June 7 the festival will begin at City Park with food, beverages, art vendors, historic tents and the children’s area open for boundless fun. Live music will be provided by the Robert Perry Band and SH-BOOM.

Saturday will be a full day of activities to include the same features as Friday night but also a 10k run, Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride, trolley tours, local talent showcase, washers tournament, car show at Lincoln Middle School parking lot and the classic car cruise. Live music on Saturday will be provided by local bands Exit 12, Fanfare, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops and Mr. Wizard.

According to Katie Grable of the City of Edwardsville’s Parks and Recreation Department, “The annual Route 66 Festival has long been a showcase event for the City of Edwardsville. Not only do we get to celebrate the Mother Road and all its glory, but we also get to show off our community’s outstanding support for family-oriented events and the many talents of our local vendors and residents.”

Sponsors of the 2013 events include Mother Road sponsor, Cork Tree Creative, Inc. Cork Tree Creative is an Edwardsville-based, full service marketing, public relations and website development firm. The firm’s principals, Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed are long-time members of the community and proud supporters of this community event.

Other sponsors include Mother Road Sponsor Phillips 66 and Hot Rod Sponsors, TheBANK of Edwardsville, Scott Credit Union, First Clover Leaf Bank, Madison Mutual Insurance and Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. RP Lumber and Prudential One Realty joined the festival this year as Roadster sponsors, Abstracts & Titles Inc. and MassageLuXe will be Fastback sponsors, while Hortica Insurance joins as a Festival Enthusiast.

“We are so grateful for our many sponsors and encourage other businesses in the community to consider a sponsorship and take part in supporting the community and this great event. The deadline for sponsorships is May 6,” added Grable.

Businesses interested in becoming a sponsor of the 2013 Route 66 Festival may contact Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538. For more information about the festival, visit www.EdwardsvilleRoute66.com or follow the event on Facebook at Edwardsville Route 66 Festival.

