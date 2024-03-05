SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that $7 million is available to distribute as grants for select projects and activities that help advance the state’s long-range transportation and planning goals. The deadline to apply is April 14.

“Helping local partners improves connections between communities and strengthens transportation across the state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The foundation of a safe, reliable, and accessible system of transportation is smart planning. This funding opportunity only furthers IDOT’s mission under Gov. Pritzker to get stakeholders the resources they need to improve the lives of Illinois residents.”

Awards will be chosen based on the ability to study or implement a goal, strategy, or objective of IDOT’s Long-Range Transportation Plan or one of the agency’s multimodal plans, such as the transit, rail, bike, freight, and highway safety plans. Eligible activities include planning studies, data collection and analysis, research and program development, performance management, and outreach efforts.

Applicants can include local and state agencies, metropolitan planning organizations, regional planning commissions, and nonprofit entities with public sponsors. To receive the grants, successful applicants must agree to provide a funding match of 20%. Proposals that benefit disadvantaged or economically distressed communities will be given priority consideration and are eligible for full funding.

To learn more and apply, visit https://idot.click/lrtp.

The grants are made possible through federal Statewide Planning and Research funds administered by IDOT. The funds are used to establish a cooperative, continuous, and comprehensive framework for making transportation investment decisions and to carry out transportation planning and research activities throughout the state.

