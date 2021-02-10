WOOD RIVER – Today, Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and reform-minded city council candidate Jeremy Plank unveiled details of “A Transparent Wood River,” a plan to make city government more accessible and accountable to its residents.

“A Transparent Wood River” initiative was inspired by the Ballotpedia.comMunicipal Transparency Checklist. This checklist includes common sense items the city should disclose on its website, including the city budget, audits, meeting agendas, open records information, contracts, and lobbying information.

“As a CPA and Certified Fraud Examiner, I know city governments can avoid financial problems by active citizens scrutinizing the city’s checkbook register and budget. I will proactively place Wood River’s finances online to help all of us ensure our city’s priorities reflect the will of its people,” Plank said.

Eleven years ago, County Treasurer Chris Slusser, a then-county board member, called to place the Madison County check register online. Unfortunately, local governments have not followed that example, leaving citizens in the dark.

“The Wood River city website lists the number of dogs and cats allowed in a person’s home, but doesn’t post information about our looming pension crisis. How does that make sense?” Plank continued. “As city councilman, I will prioritize transparency so our residents can see their government working for them.”

A summary of “A Transparent Wood River” can be viewed at JeremyPlank.com.

Jeremy Plank is a small business owner, Certified Fraud Examiner, and Certified Public Accountant. He serves as Chairman of the Madison County Flood Prevention District and initiated the “Save the Roundhouse” petition and ballot initiative, garnering 72% support from city voters. Jeremy and his son have made Wood River their home for over 15 years. For more information, please visit JeremyPlank.com.

