EAST ALTON – St. Louis Regional Airport Authority is excited to announce that Piston Aviation will be opening a new flight school location on property at St. Louis Regional Airport.

Operating out of the existing facility at 16 Terminal Drive East Alton, IL., Piston Aviation will be the only flight school operator on the field providing flight instruction to individuals of all ages through affordable pricing models. Visit the grand opening event scheduled for March 30th at 10 a.m. Open to the public, guests will be able to sign-up for a discounted discovery flight and enjoy delicious treats.

With one existing location in Creve Coeur, MO., Piston Aviation’s approach to flight instruction creates a learning atmosphere focused around a community environment. Operating with an open-door policy to the general public and other aviators, Piston Aviation has incorporated industry approved curriculum with training programs for: Private Pilot, Sport Pilot, Instrument Certification, Commercial Pilot, CFI and CFII.

Their most popular “zero to hero” program is designed to take a student pilot with zero hours and provide them with multiple pilot certificates in 12-24 months at a significant cost savings.

With plans to be operational in March 2024, visit them at the airport, on their Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, and on their website at https://flypiston.com/ to learn more about their business or to sign up for an introductory flight.

The St. Louis Regional Airport (ALN), classified as an FAA Reliever Airport, provides more than 1,500 jobs with an annual economic impact of $480 million. With two runways capable of handling a variety of aircraft, the Airport serves a diverse clientele from private aviators to Fortune 500 companies, and regional aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers. For more information, visit www.stlouisregional.com or follow us on Facebook: @St. Louis Regional Airport.

