EAST ALTON/BETHALTO - Piston Aviation Flight School is opening a second flight school at the St. Louis Regional Airport.

The company will celebrate its new location with a grand opening on Saturday, March 30, 2024. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Louis Regional Airport, attendees can check out the planes, enjoy a catered meal, take a discovery flight and learn more about Piston Aviation Flight School.

“It’ll be good food and fun company,” Piston Aviation owner Meghen Ord said. “We’ll be showing off the new digs and doing discovery flights and talking training and just kind of be around for everybody to talk to and get to know us and see the planes.”

Piston Aviation offers training for private pilots and sports pilots. Ord noted that the flight school has nine planes and multiple Certified Flight Instructors at their current location in Creve Coeur. They will be expanding to St. Louis Regional Airport so they can grow their services and connect with more people.

Ord said that flying is a positive experience, and they try to make it fun at the flight school. As part of the grand opening celebration, Piston Aviation will also offer $3,000 off their private pilot license program if you sign up before April 1.

“What sets us apart as different is we’ve built the flight school that we would want to go to, so we’re all about family and celebration,” she explained. “Safety is always first, but after that, it’s fun, because flying is fun. We know it’s expensive, so we want to make sure we celebrate everything and make it super fun while you’re here and while you’re flying.”

During the grand opening, attendees and people who are interested in enrolling in the flight school are encouraged to take a discovery flight. Ord said it’s a good idea to make sure you can “stomach” flying before you commit to the flight school.

While studying for your pilot’s license is a lot of hard work, Ord noted that it can be great as both a career path and a hobby. When you’re sure you enjoy flying and you want to know more about becoming a pilot, Ord is happy to answer any questions and tell you more about the program

“If you don’t enjoy it, you don’t want to do it. It’s a lot of studying. It’s a lot of money. But totally worth it,” she said. “There’s a pilot shortage. The income is huge, and the need for college degrees has almost all but gone away. It’s a way to make six figures fast and young if you start in your teen years. So get up in the plane and then talk to us and then we can talk you through the medical needs, the doctor you need to see and any issues that might come up with that, and then just about the studying. There’s so much available out there.”

For more information about Piston Aviation Flight School, visit FlyPiston.com or check out their official Facebook page. To learn more about the grand opening event on March 30, see the Facebook event page.

“It excites us, and so we want to get people excited about it,” Ord added. “Get ready to have fun. We are all about that.”

