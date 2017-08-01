After missing the last 16 games due to a right groin strain, Stephen Piscotty has been activated from the disabled list and will be with the St. Louis Cardinals as they open their road trip tonight in Milwaukee.

Piscotty spent the few days with Peoria (A) on a rehab assignment. He hit .200 (3-15) with two doubles, three RBI and a stolen base in four games.

To make room for Piscotty’s return to the roster, the Cardinals have optioned Harrison Bader back to Memphis (AAA).

“Obviously, it was a short look but got to see him play a lot in Spring Training and clearly, he’s having a very successful season at Triple-A, so I would say all of us feel he’s made a very positive impression on all of us,” said President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak.

Bader started six games for St. Louis and hit .286 (6-21) with two doubles, two walks and scored the game-winning run on a game-ending sacrifice fly on his July 25th MLB debut.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI

